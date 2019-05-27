Business News
May 27, 2019 / 8:14 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

FCA, Renault deal could take more than one year to be finalised - CEO to employees

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Mike Manley attends the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN (Reuters) - It could take more than one year for Fiat Chrysler and Renault to finalize a proposed merger of the two companies, FCA group’s chief executive told employees on Monday in a letter seen by Reuters.

Fiat Chrysler has made a “transformative” merger proposal to its French rival, the Italian-American carmaker said earlier on Monday, in a deal that would create a new third-ranked global manufacturer.

“If this merger proceeds, the creation of a new company could require more than a year,” Mike Manley said.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below