Nissan, Renault retool alliance board structure in wake of Ghosn's ouster

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and France’s Renault SA (RENA.PA) on Tuesday unveiled a new board structure for their alliance that will see the chairman of Renault serve as a director of Nissan.

Together with alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T), the three reaffirmed that their alliance agreement was still in effect and that they would strengthen their cooperation.

But they said that chairman of Renault would likely serve as a vice chairman of Nissan, avoiding the concentration of power under Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of the French company.