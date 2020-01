FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Reims, France, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor (7201.T) said on Tuesday it was “in no way” considering dissolving its alliance with France’s Renault SA (RENA.PA) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) and that the alliance was the source of Nissan’s competitiveness.

“Through the alliance, to achieve sustainable and profitable growth, Nissan will look to continue delivering win-win results for all member companies,” the Japanese automaker said in a statement.