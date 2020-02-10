Nissan to request Ghosn repay compensation received from Dutch venture: source

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) informed a Dutch court on Monday that it would request that former boss Carlos Ghosn repay the compensation he received from its Dutch-based joint venture with Mitsubishi (7211.T), a source close to the Japanese carmaker said.

Ghosn used a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi to grant himself a salary and bonus worth 7.3 million euros ($8 million) without the knowledge of the companies’ boards, lawyers for the firms said at an earlier court hearing.

Nissan would seek a refund on the basis that the compensation was not properly authorised, the source said.

Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and one of his attorneys said on Monday that allegations of unknown or unjust payments were unfounded.