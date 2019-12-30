Factbox: Ghosn's bail conditions - Surveillance cameras, no internet access

(Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) (7201.T) carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, France’s Les Echos newspaper reported.

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 25, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

The following conditions were imposed on Ghosn as part of the $9 million bail that freed him from jail, according to a member of his legal team earlier this year.

1. Must reside in Tokyo.

2. Cannot travel abroad; must surrender passport to his lawyer.

3. Needs court permission to go on a trip of more than two nights.

4. Must install surveillance cameras at the entrances of his residence.

5. Prohibited from accessing the internet and using e-mail.

6. Can only use a personal computer at his lawyer’s office that is not connected to the internet.

7. Banned from communicating with parties involved in the case.

8. Needs court’s permission to attend a Nissan board meeting.

8. Banned from contacting Nissan managers.