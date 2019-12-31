Ghosn lawyers still in possession of his passports, lawyer says

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn’s three passports were held by his lawyers and he could not have used any of them to escape Japan, one of the lawyers told reporters on Tuesday, adding that his client’s actions were “inexcusable”.

Junichiro Hironaka, speaking to reporters in comments broadcast live by Japan’s NHK, said his lawyers were holding his French, Brazilian and Lebanese passports, as required by the terms of his bail.

Ghosn on Tuesday confirmed he fled to Lebanon, saying he wouldn’t be “held hostage” by a “rigged” justice system and raising questions about how one of the world’s most-recognized executives escaped Japan months before his trial.