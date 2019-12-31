Beirut says it doesn't know how Nissan ex-boss Ghosn made it to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese government does not know how Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn made it from Japan, where he was due to be tried for financial misconduct, to Lebanon, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Lebanon sent official correspondence on Ghosn to Japan a year ago without receiving a reply, and a full file was shared with Japan’s assistant foreign minister in Beirut a few days ago, the ministry statement said.

It said Lebanon does not have a judicial cooperation agreement with Japan, but shared the information as part of a United Nations agreement on fighting corruption.