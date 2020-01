FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on Jan. 8, a lawyer for Ghosn said on Wednesday, two days after abruptly arriving from Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct.

The circumstances surrounding Ghosn’s escape from Tokyo remain mysterious.