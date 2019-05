FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chariman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn’s Paris lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle said on Monday that they had contacted a United Nations body last week to complain about Ghosn’s treatment.

Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges, which he denies, and was freed last month from jail in Japan on a $4.5 million bail.