FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 23, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Renault-Nissan merger unlikely before 2020, CEO Ghosn says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) and Nissan (7201.T) are reviewing the ownership structure of their carmaking alliance but are unlikely to merge into a single listed entity this year or next, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn delivers a speech during the official presentation of the new Renault RS16 car at the company's research center, the Technocentre, in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Speaking at a Bloomberg conference, Ghosn reiterated that the carmakers were examining ways to consolidate the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and assuage doubts about its survival after his eventual departure. Renault currently owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, which controls Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T).

    Asked whether this could transform the carmakers into a single listed entity in 2018 or 2019, however, Ghosn answered: “I don’t think so.” Reuters reported in March that Renault and Nissan were discussing a deeper tie-up.

    Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.