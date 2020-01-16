Renault-Nissan alliance operating board to meet by the end of January: Senard

FILE PHOTO: Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard attends a Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi chiefs' joint news conference in Yokohama, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday the operating board of the Renault-Nissan (7201.T) alliance would meet by the end of January to decide on joint industrial initiatives.

Senard declined to go into the details of what these joint projects might be. He said cost savings could be “substantial” in the future but did not elaborate.

Senard stressed in front of reporters he was no longer worried about the future of the French carmaker’s alliance with its Japanese partner, adding all the parameters were now in place for it to succeed.