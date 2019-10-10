Strengthening Renault-Nissan alliance is crucial: French minister

FILE PHOTO: Agnes Pannier-Runacher, French Economy Junior Minister, speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Strengthening the alliance between car makers Renault (RENA.PA) and Nissan (7201.T) is crucial, said French junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Thursday, amid signs of a possible management shake-up at Renault.

“We must deal with the issues at Nissan and strengthen the alliance,” Pannier-Runacher told BFM Business.

Renault, like its alliance partner Nissan, is still reeling from the arrest last year of former boss Carlos Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.

The French state has a 15% stake in Renault, which in turn has a 43.3% stake in Nissan.