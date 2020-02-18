French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacts after his New Year address to France's economic officials and the media at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Renault (RENA.PA) on Tuesday against shutting factories in France and cutting jobs there, after the carmaker announced “no taboos” cost cuts last week.

“The state will play its role as shareholder in Renault to make sure that the choices which will be made will not go against jobs and factories in France,” Le Maire told journalists in Brussels, adding the government would talk with the carmaker and remain “very vigilant” on its cost cuts strategy.