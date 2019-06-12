Renault's priority is to strengthen alliance with Nissan: chairman

FILE PHOTO: Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard attends a Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi chiefs' joint news conference in Yokohama, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault still sees the strengthening of the alliance with Nissan as its priority after a project to merge with Fiat Chrysler failed last week, the French car maker’s chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Wednesday.

“The priority now is to make the alliance successful, efficient and strong,” Senard said during the company’s shareholders meeting held in Paris on Wednesday. “There won’t be any success for Renault if there is no success for the alliance.”