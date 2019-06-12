Renault confident to reach an agreement with Nissan on board committees

FILE PHOTO: Thierry Bollore, Chief Executive Officer of Renault, poses as he attends French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The chairman of French car maker Renault said he was confident of reaching an agreement with partner Nissan on the composition of the Japanese company’s main board committees.

Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault’s chairman, said he would support Nissan’s governance reform if the Japanese firm allowed Renault’s two representatives on Nissan’s board to be part of its powerful committees.

Nissan had offered to let only Senard to sit on the committees but Renault insists its chief executive Thierry Bollore also have a role.

If that demand is met, Renault would vote for all the governance changes, Senard said during the car maker’s general shareholders meeting held in Paris on Wednesday.