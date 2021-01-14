Renault has drawn down further on 5 billion euro state-backed loan

FILE PHOTO: A car carrier transporting Renault ZOE cars leaves the Flins plant of French carmaker Renault in Aubergenville, west of Paris, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault in December drew down an extra 1 billion of its 5 billion euro ($6.1 billion) government-guaranteed loan arranged due to the COVID-19 crisis, Deputy Chief Executive Clotilde Delbos told an online presentation on Thursday.

Renault has now tapped 4 billion euros of the loan, Delbos said, adding that the company felt it was wise to use the means at its disposal.

($1 = 0.8224 euros)