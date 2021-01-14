Nissan CEO says Renault's strategic plan is strong

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor Co CEO Makoto Uchida speaks during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

PARIS (Reuters) - Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said on Thursday that Renault’s strategy overhaul, aimed at focusing on fewer and more profitable models, was a strong plan that would help cement progress within the two firms’ alliance.

“The complementary and collaborative nature of our business plans makes me very confident of the opportunity the alliance presents,” Uchida said by video link during Renault’s online presentation. “We all need to be prepared to face a very challenging business environment ahead of us.”

Renault and Nissan have been trying to patch up their partnership, which was shaken by the late 2018 arrest and departure of former boss-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn.