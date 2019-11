Renault interim CEO Clotilde Delbos speaks during the Fortune Global Forum in Paris, France November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - Renault’s interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos said on Tuesday the carmaker did not rule out pulling out of some products or markets as part of a review of mid-term goals.

“We will avoid it if we can ... but we have to ask ourselves the question ... can we just keep up the same strategy? I don’t think so. The market is changing, we have to adapt,” Delbos said at a conference.