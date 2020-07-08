Denmark's Orsted, Taiwan's TSMC sign world's largest renewable corporate power deal

FILE PHOTO: Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Orsted (ORSTED.CO) said on Wednesday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) has agreed to buy the entire power production from its third offshore wind farm in the Asian country.

Under what Orsted called “the largest-ever contract of its kind within renewable energy”, TSMC will for 20 years buy 920 megawatts of power from the Greater Changhua 2b & 4, when the offshore wind farm project is scheduled to be finalised by 2025 or 2026.