Police respond to reports of 'active shooter' at Nevada apartments
November 29, 2017 / 4:02 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Police respond to reports of 'active shooter' at Nevada apartments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police on Tuesday surrounded an apartment complex in Reno city in the U.S. state of Nevada after receiving calls about an active shooter, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

“Reports of a possible active shooter on downtown Reno,” the city’s police department said on social network Twitter. “Please avoid the area. No confirmed injuries.”

Reuters could not immediately reach representatives of the police and the Nevada Highway Patrol to seek further details.

Shots were heard coming from the apartment complex for 20 minutes, the Reno News-Gazette newspaper said, citing the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police cars and ambulances had surrounded the building, it added.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
