FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspect in police custody after reports of active shooter in Nevada
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 29, 2017 / 4:02 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Suspect in police custody after reports of active shooter in Nevada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police on Tuesday took a suspect into custody in downtown Reno, Nevada after responding to reports of an active shooter, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Police cars are seen near the scene of a shooting in Reno, Nevada, in this picture taken November 28, 2017 obtained by Reuters from social media. Thomas J Riddle/via REUTERS

“Suspect in the shooting in downtown is detained,” the Reno police department said on social network Twitter at about 8:30 p.m. “Thankfully no reports of injuries to citizens or officers or deputies.”

The unidentified suspect was barricaded for a time inside the Montage apartment complex in the city, the Reno Gazette Journal newspaper said.

Shots were heard coming from for 20 minutes, it added, citing the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Montage resident Dusty Wunderlich said he began hearing gunfire at about 6:45 p.m. that was “sporadic over the last 30 minutes,” the newspaper said.

“I am alone,” he told the paper in a text message. “I have my lights turned off and listening to the scanner. I am armed, which gives some peace of mind. It’s intense when the shots go off but trying to keep a level head.”

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, Steve Gorman and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.