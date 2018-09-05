Brazilian unit of AES may bid for Renova's wind farm: CEO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian unit of AES Corp (AES.N) is considering a bid for a wind farm owned by Renova Energia SA, the chief executive officer for AES Tietê Energia SA (TIET11.SA) said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters, CEO Ítalo Freitas said AES may also join the auction of stakes in wind farm companies to be held by state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA).

But AES is not interested in minority stakes. “We are looking at some of Eletrobras assets but our premise is to own majority stakes,” Freitas said.

The potential acquisitions are part of AES plan to increase the share of renewables in its generation portfolio through 2020 and the Brazilian unit may also invest in solar power assets.

After the sale of distribution company Eletropaulo Metropolitana to Italy’s Enel SpA (ENEI.MI), AES Tietê is the largest asset owned by AES in Brazil.

AES Tietê already has acquired one wind farm from Renova for 600 million reais ($145 million).

Renova said last July the company had received binding offers for the Alto Sertao III windfarm. One of the bidders is Aliança Geração, a joint venture between Cemig and Vale SA (VALE3.SA), Reuters reported.