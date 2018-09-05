FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 5, 2018 / 7:39 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Brazilian unit of AES may bid for Renova's wind farm: CEO

Luciano Costa

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian unit of AES Corp (AES.N) is considering a bid for a wind farm owned by Renova Energia SA, the chief executive officer for AES Tietê Energia SA (TIET11.SA) said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters, CEO Ítalo Freitas said AES may also join the auction of stakes in wind farm companies to be held by state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA).

But AES is not interested in minority stakes. “We are looking at some of Eletrobras assets but our premise is to own majority stakes,” Freitas said.

The potential acquisitions are part of AES plan to increase the share of renewables in its generation portfolio through 2020 and the Brazilian unit may also invest in solar power assets.

After the sale of distribution company Eletropaulo Metropolitana to Italy’s Enel SpA (ENEI.MI), AES Tietê is the largest asset owned by AES in Brazil.

AES Tietê already has acquired one wind farm from Renova for 600 million reais ($145 million).

Renova said last July the company had received binding offers for the Alto Sertao III windfarm. One of the bidders is Aliança Geração, a joint venture between Cemig and Vale SA (VALE3.SA), Reuters reported.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.