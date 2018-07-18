FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Renova says has received multiple offers for Alto Sertao wind farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Renova Energia SA is continuing the sale process for its unfinished Alto Sertao III wind farm in the state of Bahia after talks with a unit of Brookfield Asset Management SA fell apart, the firm said on Tuesday, and “various” firms have made non-binding offers.

In a securities filing, Renova, owned by Companhia Eletrica de Minas Gerais SA and Light SA, said the potential acquirers are in the due diligence phase, and exclusivity has not yet been granted to any party.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Alison Williams

