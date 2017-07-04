Brazil's Renova confirms receiving formal bid from Brookfield

People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the annual general meeting for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. Brookfield Asset Management said on Wednesday its cash flow slumped 29 percent in the first quarter due to a decline in realized gains from asset sales, but the result beat estimates and the company raised its dividend by 7 percent.

Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3O6U7