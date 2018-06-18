Vintage Capital to buy Rent-A-Center in a deal valued at $1.37 billion

(Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.O) said on Monday it would be taken private by buyout firm Vintage Capital Management in a deal that values the rent-to-own furniture retailer at $1.37 billion, including net debt.

Vintage offered $15 per Rent-A-Center share, matching the firm’s first proposal made in July last year.

The latest offer represents a premium of 25 percent to the stock’s Friday close.

The company’s shares were up at $14.73 in premarket trade.

The Plano, Texas-based company has been under pressure from activist investors Engaged Capital and Marcato Capital to sell itself and said last week that a strategic review did not result in a satisfactory offer from suitors.

After the company’s announcement, Vintage Capital, which owns nearly 6 percent of the retailer, offered $14 per share, calling it its best and final offer.

The equity value of the deal is $801.2 million, according to Reuters calculations.

J.P. Morgan Securities is Rent-A-Center’s financial adviser, while B. Riley FBR is the financial adviser for Vintage.