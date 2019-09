OSLO (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol believes it can start producing oil at the Norwegian Yme oilfield in the first half of next year, a partner in the field said on Wednesday.

“Repsol, the operator of the field, is confident that Yme could start production in the first half of 2020,” Erik Haugane, chief executive of Okea, Repsol’s partner in the license, told an oil conference in Oslo.