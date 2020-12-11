Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Repsol to sell 25% stake in client business for 2.5 billion euros: Cinco Dias

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the headquarters of Spanish oil major Repsol in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol plans to sell a 25% stake in its client business unit for 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion), Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing sources in the financial sector.

Citi is managing the sale and has already received non-binding offers from pension and infrastructure funds, Cinco Dias said.

Repsol declined to comment on the report.

The business groups together commercial activity of gas stations, car-sharing, convenience stores and the sale of gas and electricity to individual customers, as well as the sale of products to larger customers.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

Reporting by Nathan Allen. Editing by Jane Merriman

