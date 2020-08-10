Environment
August 10, 2020 / 1:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nikola to make 2,500 electric garbage trucks for Republic Services

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Republic Services Inc said on Monday it would partner with electric-vehicle maker Nikola Corp to develop 2,500 electric waste and recycling collection trucks.

The zero-emission vehicles, which will have a range of 150 miles (241.4 km), are expected to be integrated into Republic Services' fleet beginning in 2023, the U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal company said in a statement. (prn.to/3fRIdGp)

“The deal is expandable to 5,000 vehicles over the life of the agreement.”

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below