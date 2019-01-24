Barclays cuts 2019 Brent oil price forecasts

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

(Reuters) - Barclays on Thursday cut its 2019 Brent price forecasts, saying large U.S. production may offset any short-term disruptions to Venezuelan supply due to possible U.S. sanctions.

Barclays cut its 2019 estimate to $70 per barrel from $72. It lowered its forecast for the first quarter to $65 from $71, and for the second quarter to $73 from $75.

U.S. oil prices rose by 1 percent on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. threat of sanctions on Venezuela, but gains were capped by record high gasoline inventories and an unexpected big build in crude stocks in the United States. Brent crude futures, however, fell marginally to about $61.00 per barrel. [O/R]

“We think there is more risk of a downside price move from demand-related issues and U.S. supply-related outperformance than the risk of bullishness related to sharp OPEC supply cuts,” the bank said in a research note.

The United States is the world’s top oil producer after output last year hit record highs, offsetting OPEC-led cuts to shore up prices.

Washington signaled potential new sanctions against the Venezuela’s crude exports as the country descends further into political and economic turmoil.

“Although it is clear that a major disruption in Venezuela’s oil flow could be ahead, the oil market may ignore the possible physical effect in the short term,” Barclays said.