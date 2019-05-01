GVC Holdings' Hornby to be appointed Restaurant Group CEO: Sky News

(Reuters) - Frankie & Benny’s owner Restaurant Group Plc will appoint Andy Hornby as its new Chief Executive, replacing Andy McCue, Sky news reported on Wednesday.

The board of Restaurant Group has identified Hornby, who is joint chief operating officer of GVC Holdings Plc, as its preferred candidate, prompting him to tender his resignation from the owner of the Ladbrokes betting chain, the report added.

Restaurant Group and GVC Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andy McCue stepped down as Chief Executive of the Restaurant Group in February due to personal circumstances.