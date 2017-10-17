Two more Washington restaurants shine with Michelin stars

(Reuters) - Washington’s dining scene received some extra sparkle on Tuesday as Michelin bestowed stars to two more restaurants in its second annual guide of the city’s best eateries, which will go on sale Friday.

The addition of Komi and Métier, both praised for their inventive, modern American dishes, brought the total number of restaurants with Michelin stars in the U.S. capital to 14 in the latest guide, from 12 a year earlier.

“The chefs here are really upping their game,” Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guide, said on Tuesday.

Michelin’s anonymous reviewers rate restaurants in about 28 countries and its stars are seen as a sign of top-notch dining around the world. It also rates restaurants in three other U.S. regions: Chicago, New York and the San Francisco area.

Komi and Métier joined Blue Duck Tavern; The Dabney; Fiola; Kinship; Masseria; Plume; Rose’s Luxury; Sushi Taro and Tail Up Goat in the one-star category for their “high quality cooking, worth a detour.”

Métier and Kinship, located in the same building, are overseen by chef Eric Ziebold.

Three Washington restaurants -- The Inn at Little Washington; minibar and Pineapple and Pearls -- retained their two-star ranking for their “excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

No Washington establishments have earned three stars, Michelin’s highest honor that has been bestowed on more than 100 restaurants in the world.

The current two-star restaurants in Washington are “close” to earning three stars, Ellis said.

It takes time to achieve that distinction, and all its inspectors have to agree on it, he said.