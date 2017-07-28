FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Maserati spinoff lacks traction
Maserati spinoff lacks traction
July 28, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 18 days ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

17 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS
 
 Start Date   Start      Company                         RIC      Event Name
              Time                                                
 31-Jul-2017  BMO        Roper Technologies Inc          ROP.N    Q2 2017 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2017  BMO        Affiliated Managers Group Inc   AMG.N    Q2 2017 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 31-Jul-2017  BMO        Loews Corp                      L.N      Q2 2017 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2017  AMC        Vornado Realty Trust            VNO.N    Q2 2017 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2017  AMC        Alexandria Real Estate          ARE.N    Q2 2017 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
                         Equities Inc                             Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  06:45      Xerox Corp                      XRX.N    Q2 2017 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  06:55      Under Armour Inc                UAA.N    Q2 2017 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  06:55      Xylem Inc                       XYL.N    Q2 2017 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  07:00      Incyte Corp                     INCY.O   Q2 2017 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Simon Property Group Inc        SPG.N    Q2 2017 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        CME Group Inc                   CME.O    Q2 2017 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Eaton Corporation PLC           ETN.N    Q2 2017 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Archer Daniels Midland Co       ADM.N    Q2 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings
                                                                  Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Emerson Electric Co             EMR.N    Q3 2017 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Pfizer Inc                      PFE.N    Q2 2017 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        HCP Inc                         HCP.N    Q2 2017 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Harris Corp                     HRS.N    Q4 2017 Harris Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Air Products and Chemicals Inc  APD.N    Q3 2017 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Phillips 66                     PSX.N    Q2 2017 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Cummins Inc                     CMI.N    Q2 2017 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Mosaic Co                       MOS.N    Q2 2017 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Martin Marietta Materials Inc   MLM.N    Q2 2017 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Ecolab Inc                      ECL.N    Q2 2017 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd     RCL.N    Q2 2017 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings
                                                                  Release
 01-Aug-2017  BMO        IDEXX Laboratories Inc          IDXX.O   Q2 2017 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Pioneer Natural Resources Co    PXD.N    Q2 2017 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings
                                                                  Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Range Resources Corp            RRC.N    Q2 2017 Range Resources Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Extra Space Storage Inc         EXR.N    Q2 2017 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Fiserv Inc                      FISV.O   Q2 2017 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        ONEOK Inc                       OKE.N    Q2 2017 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Allstate Corp                   ALL.N    Q2 2017 Allstate Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        DaVita Inc                      DVA.N    Q2 2017 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        FMC Corp                        FMC.N    Q2 2017 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        EOG Resources Inc               EOG.N    Q2 2017 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        HanesBrands Inc                 HBI.N    Q2 2017 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Illumina Inc                    ILMN.O   Q2 2017 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Apple Inc                       AAPL.O   Q3 2017 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Boston Properties Inc           BXP.N    Q2 2017 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Assurant Inc                    AIZ.N    Q2 2017 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Devon Energy Corp               DVN.N    Q2 2017 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Verisk Analytics Inc            VRSK.O   Q2 2017 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2017  AMC        Newfield Exploration Co         NFX.N    Q2 2017 Newfield Exploration Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  06:30      Humana Inc                      HUM.N    Q2 2017 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  07:00      Mondelez International Inc      MDLZ.O   Q2 2017 Mondelez International Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 02-Aug-2017  07:30      Southern Co                     SO.N     Q2 2017 Southern Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        NiSource Inc                    NI.N     Q2 2017 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Delphi Automotive PLC           DLPH.N   Q2 2017 Delphi Automotive PLC Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Ametek Inc                      AME.N    Q2 2017 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Cardinal Health Inc             CAH.N    Q4 2017 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Fidelity National Information   FIS.N    Q2 2017 Fidelity National Information Services
                         Services Inc                             Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Molson Coors Brewing Co         TAP.N    Q2 2017 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Dominion Energy Inc             D.N      Q2 2017 Dominion Resources Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        GGP Inc                         GGP.N    Q2 2017 GGP Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Entergy Corp                    ETR.N    Q2 2017 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Vulcan Materials Co             VMC.N    Q2 2017 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Exelon Corp                     EXC.N    Q2 2017 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        AutoNation Inc                  AN.N     Q2 2017 AutoNation Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Garmin Ltd                      GRMN.O   Q2 2017 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Time Warner Inc                 TWX.N    Q2 2017 Time Warner Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  BMO        Level 3 Communications Inc      LVLT.N   Q2 2017 Level 3 Communications Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Marathon Oil Corp               MRO.N    Q2 2017 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        CF Industries Holdings Inc      CF.N     Q2 2017 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Macerich Co                     MAC.N    Q2 2017 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Citrix Systems Inc              CTXS.O   Q2 2017 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        CA Inc                          CA.O     Q1 2018 CA Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        CenturyLink Inc                 CTL.N    Q2 2017 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        AvalonBay Communities Inc       AVB.N    Q2 2017 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Occidental Petroleum Corp       OXY.N    Q2 2017 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                                  Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Prudential Financial Inc        PRU.N    Q2 2017 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings
                                                                  Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Symantec Corp                   SYMC.O   Q1 2018 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        American Water Works Company    AWK.N    Q2 2017 American Water Works Company Inc
                         Inc                                      Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Fortune Brands Home & Security  FBHS.N   Q2 2017 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
                         Inc                                      Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Hologic Inc                     HOLX.O   Q3 2017 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Equinix Inc                     EQIX.O   Q2 2017 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        ANSYS Inc                       ANSS.O   Q2 2017 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Qorvo Inc                       QRVO.O   Q1 2018 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Cincinnati Financial Corp       CINF.O   Q2 2017 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings
                                                                  Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Metlife Inc                     MET.N    Q2 2017 Metlife Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Transocean Ltd                  RIG.N    Q2 2017 Transocean Ltd Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Lincoln National Corp           LNC.N    Q2 2017 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        American International Group    AIG.N    Q2 2017 American International Group Inc
                         Inc                                      Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Federal Realty Investment       FRT.N    Q2 2017 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings
                         Trust                                    Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Murphy Oil Corp                 MUR.N    Q2 2017 Murphy Oil Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Concho Resources Inc            CXO.N    Q2 2017 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  AMC        Williams Companies Inc          WMB.N    Q2 2017 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  06:00      Aetna Inc                       AET.N    Q2 2017 Aetna Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  07:00      Duke Energy Corp                DUK.N    Q2 2017 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  08:00      Apache Corp                     APA.N    Q2 2017 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Wyndham Worldwide Corp          WYN.N    Q2 2017 Wyndham Worldwide Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Intercontinental Exchange Inc   ICE.N    Q2 2017 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        NRG Energy Inc                  NRG.N    Q2 2017 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Progressive Corp                PGR.N    Q2 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        PPL Corp                        PPL.N    Q2 2017 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        WestRock Co                     WRK.N    Q3 2017 WestRock Co Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Church & Dwight Co Inc          CHD.N    Q2 2017 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Clorox Co                       CLX.N    Q4 2017 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        AmerisourceBergen Corp          ABC.N    Q3 2017 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        CenterPoint Energy Inc          CNP.N    Q2 2017 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Ball Corp                       BLL.N    Q2 2017 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        SCANA Corp                      SCG.N    Q2 2017 SCANA Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        DISH Network Corp               DISH.O   Q2 2017 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Noble Energy Inc                NBL.N    Q2 2017 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Parker-Hannifin Corp            PH.N     Q4 2017 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Allergan plc                    AGN.N    Q2 2017 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Pinnacle West Capital Corp      PNW.N    Q2 2017 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings
                                                                  Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc   REGN.O   Q2 2017 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Global Payments Inc             GPN.N    Q2 2017 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Yum! Brands Inc                 YUM.N    Q2 2017 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Chesapeake Energy Corp          CHK.N    Q2 2017 Chesapeake Energy Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Becton Dickinson and Co         BDX.N    Q3 2017 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Cognizant Technology Solutions  CTSH.O   Q2 2017 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
                         Corp                                     Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Willis Towers Watson PLC        WLTW.O   Q2 2017 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings
                                                                  Release
 03-Aug-2017  BMO        Kellogg Co                      K.N      Q2 2017 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        PerkinElmer Inc                 PKI.N    Q2 2017 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Kraft Heinz Co                  KHC.O    Q2 2017 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Microchip Technology Inc        MCHP.O   Q1 2018 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Alliant Energy Corp             LNT.N    Q2 2017 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Consolidated Edison Inc         ED.N     Q2 2017 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Viacom Inc                      VIAB.O   Q3 2017 Viacom Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Stericycle Inc                  SRCL.O   Q2 2017 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Activision Blizzard Inc         ATVI.O   Q2 2017 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Regency Centers Corp            REG.N    Q2 2017 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Motorola Solutions Inc          MSI.N    Q2 2017 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Fluor Corp                      FLR.N    Q2 2017 Fluor Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2017  AMC        Western Union Co                WU.N     Q2 2017 Western Union Co Earnings Release
 04-Aug-2017  BMO        Cigna Corp                      CI.N     Q2 2017 Cigna Corp Earnings Release
 04-Aug-2017  BMO        Ameren Corp                     AEE.N    Q2 2017 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 04-Aug-2017  BMO        Newell Brands Inc               NWL.N    Q2 2017 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 04-Aug-2017  08:30      Sempra Energy                   SRE.N    Q2 2017 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 04-Aug-2017  BMO        CBOE Holdings Inc               CBOE.O   Q2 2017 CBOE Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 04-Aug-2017  BMO        Aon PLC                         AON.N    Q2 2017 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 04-Aug-2017  BMO        Dentsply Sirona Inc             XRAY.O   Q2 2017 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

