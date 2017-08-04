FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
August 4, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 6 days ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

5 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC     Company                       Event Name
 07-Aug-2017   BMO         TSN.N   Tyson Foods Inc               Q3 2017 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2017   AMC         CBS.N   CBS Corp                      Q2 2017 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2017   AMC         EVHC.N  Envision Healthcare Corp      Q2 2017 Envision Healthcare Corp Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2017   AMC         ALB.N   Albemarle Corp                Q2 2017 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2017   AMC         MAR.O   Marriott International Inc    Q2 2017 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         KORS.N  Michael Kors Holdings Ltd     Q1 2018 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         IT.N    Gartner Inc                   Q2 2017 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         CVS.N   CVS Health Corp               Q2 2017 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         RL.N    Ralph Lauren Corp             Q1 2018 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         HSIC.O  Henry Schein Inc              Q2 2017 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         AES.N   AES Corp                      Q2 2017 AES Corp Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         ZTS.N   Zoetis Inc                    Q2 2017 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         TDG.N   TransDigm Group Inc           Q3 2017 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         JEC.N   Jacobs Engineering Group Inc  Q3 2017 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   BMO         SEE.N   Sealed Air Corp               Q2 2017 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   AMC         DIS.N   Walt Disney Co                Q3 2017 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   AMC         MNST.O  Monster Beverage Corp         Q2 2017 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   AMC         DXC.N   DXC Technology Co             Q1 2018 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   AMC         IFF.N   International Flavors &       Q2 2017 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Earnings
                                   Fragrances Inc                Release
 08-Aug-2017   AMC         XEC.N   Cimarex Energy Co             Q2 2017 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   AMC         PCLN.O  Priceline Group Inc           Q2 2017 Priceline Group Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   AMC         TRIP.O  TripAdvisor Inc               Q2 2017 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2017   AMC         ANDV.N  Andeavor                      Q2 2017 Andeavor Earnings Release
 09-Aug-2017   BMO         MYL.O   Mylan NV                      Q2 2017 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 09-Aug-2017   BMO         XRAY.O  Dentsply Sirona Inc           Q2 2017 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release
 09-Aug-2017   AMC         PRGO.N  Perrigo Company PLC           Q2 2017 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release
 09-Aug-2017   AMC         FOXA.O  Twenty-First Century Fox Inc  Q4 2017 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Earnings Release
 09-Aug-2017   AMC         CSRA.N  CSRA Inc                      Q1 2018 CSRA Inc Earnings Release
 10-Aug-2017   BMO         M.N     Macy's Inc                    Q2 2017 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 10-Aug-2017   BMO         KSS.N   Kohls Corp                    Q2 2017 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 10-Aug-2017   AMC         JWN.N   Nordstrom Inc                 Q2 2017 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 10-Aug-2017   AMC         NWSA.O  News Corp                     Q4 2017 News Corp Earnings Release
 10-Aug-2017   AMC         NVDA.O  NVIDIA Corp                   Q2 2018 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
  
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
    
    
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

