2 days ago
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
August 11, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 2 days ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

4 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time   RIC     Company                 Event Name
 14-Aug-2017  BMO          SYY.N   Sysco Corp              Q4 2017 Sysco Corp Earnings
                                                           Release
 15-Aug-2017  AMC          A.N     Agilent Technologies    Q3 2017 Agilent Technologies Inc
                                   Inc                     Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2017  BMO          AAP.N   Advance Auto Parts Inc  Q2 2017 Advance Auto Parts Inc
                                                           Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2017  BMO          TJX.N   TJX Companies Inc       Q2 2018 TJX Companies Inc
                                                           Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2017  BMO          COH.N   Coach Inc               Q4 2017 Coach Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 15-Aug-2017  BMO          HD.N    Home Depot Inc          Q2 2017 Home Depot Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 16-Aug-2017  AMC          NTAP.O  NetApp Inc              Q1 2018 NetApp Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 16-Aug-2017  AMC          LB.N    L Brands Inc            Q2 2017 L Brands Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 16-Aug-2017  AMC          CSCO.O  Cisco Systems Inc       Q4 2017 Cisco Systems Inc
                                                           Earnings Release
 16-Aug-2017  AMC          SNPS.O  Synopsys Inc            Q3 2017 Synopsys Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 16-Aug-2017  BMO          TGT.N   Target Corp             Q2 2017 Target Corp Earnings
                                                           Release
 16-Aug-2017  BMO          PGR.N   Progressive Corp        July 2017 Progressive Corp
                                                           Earnings Release
 17-Aug-2017  16:15        GPS.N   Gap Inc                 Q2 2017 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 17-Aug-2017  AMC          ROST.O  Ross Stores Inc         Q2 2017 Ross Stores Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 17-Aug-2017  AMC          AMAT.O  Applied Materials Inc   Q3 2017 Applied Materials Inc
                                                           Earnings Release
 17-Aug-2017  BMO          WMT.N   Wal-Mart Stores Inc     Q2 2018 Wal Mart Stores Inc
                                                           Earnings Release
 18-Aug-2017  BMO          DE.N    Deere & Co              Q3 2017 Deere & Co Earnings
                                                           Release
 18-Aug-2017  BMO          FL.N    Foot Locker Inc         Q2 2017 Foot Locker Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 18-Aug-2017  BMO          EL.N    Estee Lauder Companies  Q4 2017 Estee Lauder Companies
                                   Inc                     Inc Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
U.S. Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S. business hours, or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from
Eikon.
    
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
    
    
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types->
Select the company-> Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

