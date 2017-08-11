DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 14-Aug-2017 BMO SYY.N Sysco Corp Q4 2017 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 15-Aug-2017 AMC A.N Agilent Technologies Q3 2017 Agilent Technologies Inc Inc Earnings Release 15-Aug-2017 BMO AAP.N Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2017 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release 15-Aug-2017 BMO TJX.N TJX Companies Inc Q2 2018 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release 15-Aug-2017 BMO COH.N Coach Inc Q4 2017 Coach Inc Earnings Release 15-Aug-2017 BMO HD.N Home Depot Inc Q2 2017 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 16-Aug-2017 AMC NTAP.O NetApp Inc Q1 2018 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 16-Aug-2017 AMC LB.N L Brands Inc Q2 2017 L Brands Inc Earnings Release 16-Aug-2017 AMC CSCO.O Cisco Systems Inc Q4 2017 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 16-Aug-2017 AMC SNPS.O Synopsys Inc Q3 2017 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 16-Aug-2017 BMO TGT.N Target Corp Q2 2017 Target Corp Earnings Release 16-Aug-2017 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp July 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 17-Aug-2017 16:15 GPS.N Gap Inc Q2 2017 Gap Inc Earnings Release 17-Aug-2017 AMC ROST.O Ross Stores Inc Q2 2017 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 17-Aug-2017 AMC AMAT.O Applied Materials Inc Q3 2017 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release 17-Aug-2017 BMO WMT.N Wal-Mart Stores Inc Q2 2018 Wal Mart Stores Inc Earnings Release 18-Aug-2017 BMO DE.N Deere & Co Q3 2017 Deere & Co Earnings Release 18-Aug-2017 BMO FL.N Foot Locker Inc Q2 2017 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release 18-Aug-2017 BMO EL.N Estee Lauder Companies Q4 2017 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before U.S. Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S. business hours, or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)