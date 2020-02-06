Orange Belgium full-year profit rises, sees single-digit revenue growth

(Reuters) - Orange Belgium (OBEL.BR) reported on Thursday a better-than-expected full-year revenue of 1.34 billion euros ($1.47 billion) and core profit of 300.1 million euros, in the upper range of its outlook.

The subsidiary of the Orange Group (ORAN.PA) said it expects 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of 310 million euros to 330 million euros, almost in line with analyst estimates of 317.3 million euros.

The telecom company expects a low single-digit revenue growth in the new financial year and total eCapex to remain stable.

The Belgium-based company will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for 2019 financial year at its annual general meeting in May.