DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 05-Dec-2017 BMO AZO.N Autozone Inc Q1 2018 Autozone Inc Earnings Release 06-Dec-2017 08:00 BFb.N Brown-Forman Corp Q2 2018 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release 06-Dec-2017 BMO HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q2 2018 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 06-Dec-2017 AMC AVGO.OQ Broadcom Ltd Q4 2017 Broadcom Ltd Earnings Release 07-Dec-2017 BMO DG.N Dollar General Corp Q3 2017 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release 07-Dec-2017 16:15 COO.N Cooper Companies Inc Q4 2017 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)