DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
#Earnings Season
December 1, 2017 / 5:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date        Start Time        RIC        Company                     Event Name
 05-Dec-2017       BMO               AZO.N      Autozone Inc                Q1 2018 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 06-Dec-2017       08:00             BFb.N      Brown-Forman Corp           Q2 2018 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 06-Dec-2017       BMO               HRB.N      H & R Block Inc             Q2 2018 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 06-Dec-2017       AMC               AVGO.OQ    Broadcom Ltd                Q4 2017 Broadcom Ltd Earnings Release
 07-Dec-2017       BMO               DG.N       Dollar General Corp         Q3 2017 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 07-Dec-2017       16:15             COO.N      Cooper Companies Inc        Q4 2017 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.


** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates



 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
