January 19, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS 
  
     
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC      Company                     Event Name
 22-Jan-2018   BMO         HAL.N    Halliburton Co              Q4 2017 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2018   AMC         ZION.O   Zions Bancorp               Q4 2017 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2018   16:05       NFLX.O   Netflix Inc                 Q4 2017 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2018   AMC         RMD.N    Resmed Inc                  Q2 2018 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   NTS         PLD.N    Prologis Inc                Q4 2017 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   07:00       VZ.N     Verizon Communications Inc  Q4 2017 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 23-Jan-2018   BMO         STT.N    State Street Corp           Q4 2017 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   BMO         FITB.O   Fifth Third Bancorp         Q4 2017 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   BMO         KMB.N    Kimberly-Clark Corp         Q4 2017 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   BMO         HBAN.O   Huntington Bancshares Inc   Q4 2017 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 23-Jan-2018   BMO         TRV.N    Travelers Companies Inc     Q4 2017 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 23-Jan-2018   BMO         PG.N     Procter & Gamble Co         Q2 2018 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   BMO         JNJ.N    Johnson & Johnson           Q4 2017 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   BMO         WAT.N    Waters Corp                 Q4 2017 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   AMC         UAL.N    United Continental          Q4 2017 United Continental Holdings Inc
                                    Holdings Inc                Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   AMC         TXN.O    Texas Instruments Inc       Q4 2017 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 23-Jan-2018   AMC         TSS.N    Total System Services Inc   Q4 2017 Total System Services Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 23-Jan-2018   AMC         NAVI.O   Navient Corp                Q4 2017 Navient Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2018   16:05       COF.N    Capital One Financial Corp  Q4 2017 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   06:45       BHGE.N   Baker Hughes A GE Co        Q4 2017 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   08:00       NSC.N    Norfolk Southern Corp       Q4 2017 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   08:00       ITW.N    Illinois Tool Works Inc     Q4 2017 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   08:00       GWW.N    W W Grainger Inc            Q4 2017 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         ROK.N    Rockwell Automation Inc     Q1 2018 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         NTRS.O   Northern Trust Corp         Q4 2017 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         RCL.N    Royal Caribbean Cruises     Q4 2017 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings
                                    Ltd                         Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         PGR.N    Progressive Corp            December 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         GD.N     General Dynamics Corp       Q4 2017 General Dynamics Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         APH.N    Amphenol Corp               Q4 2017 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         UTX.N    United Technologies Corp    Q4 2017 United Technologies Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         SWK.N    Stanley Black & Decker Inc  Q4 2017 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         GE.N     General Electric Co         Q4 2017 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         TEL.N    TE Connectivity Ltd         Q1 2018 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         ABT.N    Abbott Laboratories         Q4 2017 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   BMO         CMCSA.O  Comcast Corp                Q4 2017 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         LRCX.O   Lam Research Corp           Q2 2018 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         URI.N    United Rentals Inc          Q4 2017 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         CCI.N    Crown Castle International  Q4 2017 Crown Castle International Corp
                                    Corp                        Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         XLNX.O   Xilinx Inc                  Q3 2018 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         F.N      Ford Motor Co               Q4 2017 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         SLG.N    SL Green Realty Corp        Q4 2017 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         RJF.N    Raymond James Financial     Q1 2018 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings
                                    Inc                         Release
 24-Jan-2018   16:00       FFIV.O   F5 Networks Inc             Q1 2018 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         DFS.N    Discover Financial          Q4 2017 Discover Financial Services Earnings
                                    Services                    Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         VAR.N    Varian Medical Systems Inc  Q1 2018 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   AMC         AMP.N    Ameriprise Financial Inc    Q4 2017 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 24-Jan-2018   16:30       WHR.N    Whirlpool Corp              Q4 2017 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   NTS         KLAC.O   KLA-Tencor Corp             Q2 2018 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   06:30       LUV.N    Southwest Airlines Co       Q4 2017 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings
                                                                Release
 25-Jan-2018   07:30       CAT.N    Caterpillar Inc             Q4 2017 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         AEP.N    American Electric Power     Q4 2017 American Electric Power Company Inc
                                    Company Inc                 Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         CELG.O   Celgene Corp                Q4 2017 Celgene Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         FCX.N    Freeport-McMoRan Inc        Q4 2017 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         PX.N     Praxair Inc                 Q4 2017 Praxair Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         MKC.N    McCormick & Company Inc     Q4 2017 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         ALK.N    Alaska Air Group Inc        Q4 2017 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         UNP.N    Union Pacific Corp          Q4 2017 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         BIIB.O   Biogen Inc                  Q4 2017 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         HP.N     Helmerich and Payne Inc     Q1 2018 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         ADS.N    Alliance Data Systems Corp  Q4 2017 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         AAL.O    American Airlines Group     Q4 2017 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings
                                    Inc                         Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         LLL.N    L3 Technologies Inc         Q4 2017 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         NOC.N    Northrop Grumman Corp       Q4 2017 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         SHW.N    Sherwin-Williams Co         Q4 2017 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         RTN.N    Raytheon Co                 Q4 2017 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   BMO         MMM.N    3M Co                       Q4 2017 3M Co Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   AMC         ISRG.O   Intuitive Surgical Inc      Q4 2017 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 25-Jan-2018   AMC         SBUX.O   Starbucks Corp              Q1 2018 Starbucks Corp Earnings
                                                                Release(Tentative)
 25-Jan-2018   AMC         AJG.N    Arthur J Gallagher & Co     Q4 2017 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings
                                                                Release
 25-Jan-2018   AMC         ETFC.O   E*TRADE Financial Corp      Q4 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 25-Jan-2018   AMC         INTC.O   Intel Corp                  Q4 2017 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   AMC         PKI.N    PerkinElmer Inc             Q4 2017 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   AMC         WDC.O    Western Digital Corp        Q2 2018 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jan-2018   06:30       COL.N    Rockwell Collins Inc        Q1 2018 Rockwell Collins Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jan-2018   BMO         HON.N    Honeywell International     Q4 2017 Honeywell International Inc Earnings
                                    Inc                         Release
 26-Jan-2018   BMO         CL.N     Colgate-Palmolive Co        Q4 2017 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 26-Jan-2018   BMO         APD.N    Air Products and Chemicals  Q1 2018 Air Products and Chemicals Inc
                                    Inc                         Earnings Release
 26-Jan-2018   BMO         ABBV.N   AbbVie Inc                  Q4 2017 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jan-2018   BMO         NEE.N    NextEra Energy Inc          Q4 2017 NextEra Energy Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
