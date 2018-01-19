DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 22-Jan-2018 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q4 2017 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 22-Jan-2018 AMC ZION.O Zions Bancorp Q4 2017 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release 22-Jan-2018 16:05 NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q4 2017 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2018 AMC RMD.N Resmed Inc Q2 2018 Resmed Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 NTS PLD.N Prologis Inc Q4 2017 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 07:00 VZ.N Verizon Communications Inc Q4 2017 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q4 2017 State Street Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2017 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 2017 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q4 2017 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q4 2017 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 BMO PG.N Procter & Gamble Co Q2 2018 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q4 2017 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q4 2017 Waters Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 AMC UAL.N United Continental Q4 2017 United Continental Holdings Inc Holdings Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q4 2017 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 AMC TSS.N Total System Services Inc Q4 2017 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 AMC NAVI.O Navient Corp Q4 2017 Navient Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2018 16:05 COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q4 2017 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 06:45 BHGE.N Baker Hughes A GE Co Q4 2017 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 08:00 NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q4 2017 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 08:00 ITW.N Illinois Tool Works Inc Q4 2017 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q4 2017 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO ROK.N Rockwell Automation Inc Q1 2018 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q4 2017 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO RCL.N Royal Caribbean Cruises Q4 2017 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Ltd Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp December 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q4 2017 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q4 2017 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q4 2017 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q4 2017 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q4 2017 General Electric Co Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO TEL.N TE Connectivity Ltd Q1 2018 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q4 2017 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 BMO CMCSA.O Comcast Corp Q4 2017 Comcast Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC LRCX.O Lam Research Corp Q2 2018 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q4 2017 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Q4 2017 Crown Castle International Corp Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q3 2018 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC F.N Ford Motor Co Q4 2017 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q4 2017 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Q1 2018 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Inc Release 24-Jan-2018 16:00 FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q1 2018 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Q4 2017 Discover Financial Services Earnings Services Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Inc Q1 2018 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q4 2017 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2018 16:30 WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q4 2017 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 NTS KLAC.O KLA-Tencor Corp Q2 2018 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 06:30 LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q4 2017 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 07:30 CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q4 2017 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO AEP.N American Electric Power Q4 2017 American Electric Power Company Inc Company Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO CELG.O Celgene Corp Q4 2017 Celgene Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q4 2017 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO PX.N Praxair Inc Q4 2017 Praxair Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO MKC.N McCormick & Company Inc Q4 2017 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO ALK.N Alaska Air Group Inc Q4 2017 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q4 2017 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q4 2017 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO HP.N Helmerich and Payne Inc Q1 2018 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q4 2017 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Q4 2017 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO LLL.N L3 Technologies Inc Q4 2017 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q4 2017 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 2017 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO RTN.N Raytheon Co Q4 2017 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q4 2017 3M Co Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 AMC ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Inc Q4 2017 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q1 2018 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release(Tentative) 25-Jan-2018 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q4 2017 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q4 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q4 2017 Intel Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 AMC PKI.N PerkinElmer Inc Q4 2017 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2018 AMC WDC.O Western Digital Corp Q2 2018 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 26-Jan-2018 06:30 COL.N Rockwell Collins Inc Q1 2018 Rockwell Collins Inc Earnings Release 26-Jan-2018 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Q4 2017 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Inc Release 26-Jan-2018 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q4 2017 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 26-Jan-2018 BMO APD.N Air Products and Chemicals Q1 2018 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Inc Earnings Release 26-Jan-2018 BMO ABBV.N AbbVie Inc Q4 2017 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release 26-Jan-2018 BMO NEE.N NextEra Energy Inc Q4 2017 NextEra Energy Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)