FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
April 13, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    April 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS 

 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company                     Event Name
 16-Apr-2018  06:45       BAC.N     Bank of America Corp        Q1 2018 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2018  BMO         MTB.N     M&T Bank Corp               Q1 2018 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2018  16:05       NFLX.O    Netflix Inc                 Q1 2018 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  07:30       GS.N      Goldman Sachs Group Inc     Q1 2018 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  BMO         PGR.N     Progressive Corp            March 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  BMO         CMA.N     Comerica Inc                Q1 2018 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  BMO         JNJ.N     Johnson & Johnson           Q1 2018 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  BMO         PLD.N     Prologis Inc                Q1 2018 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  BMO         UNH.N     UnitedHealth Group Inc      Q1 2018 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  BMO         OMC.N     Omnicom Group Inc           Q1 2018 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  BMO         NTRS.O    Northern Trust Corp         Q1 2018 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  AMC         ISRG.O    Intuitive Surgical Inc      Q1 2018 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  AMC         IBM.N     International Business      Q1 2018 International Business Machines Corp
                                    Machines Corp               Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  AMC         LRCX.O    Lam Research Corp           Q3 2018 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  AMC         CSX.O     CSX Corp                    Q1 2018 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2018  AMC         UAL.N     United Continental          Q1 2018 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings
                                    Holdings Inc                Release
 18-Apr-2018  BMO         MS.N      Morgan Stanley              Q1 2018 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2018  BMO         ABT.N     Abbott Laboratories         Q1 2018 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2018  BMO         TXT.N     Textron Inc                 Q1 2018 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2018  BMO         USB.N     U.S. Bancorp                Q1 2018 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2018  AMC         AXP.N     American Express Co         Q1 2018 American Express Co Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2018  AMC         CCI.N     Crown Castle International  Q1 2018 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings
                                    Corp                        Release
 18-Apr-2018  AMC         TMK.N     Torchmark Corp              Q1 2018 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2018  AMC         SLG.N     SL Green Realty Corp        Q1 2018 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2018  AMC         URI.N     United Rentals Inc          Q1 2018 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  06:00       DHR.N     Danaher Corp                Q1 2018 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  08:00       GWW.N     W W Grainger Inc            Q1 2018 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         ADS.N     Alliance Data Systems Corp  Q1 2018 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         PPG.N     PPG Industries Inc          Q1 2018 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         NUE.N     Nucor Corp                  Q1 2018 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         PNR.N     Pentair plc                 Q1 2018 Pentair plc Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         KEY.N     KeyCorp                     Q1 2018 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         BK.N      Bank of New York Mellon     Q1 2018 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings
                                    Corp                        Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         DGX.N     Quest Diagnostics Inc       Q1 2018 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         PBCT.O    People's United Financial   Q1 2018 People's United Financial Inc Earnings
                                    Inc                         Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         GPC.N     Genuine Parts Co            Q1 2018 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         BBT.N     BB&T Corp                   Q1 2018 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         SNA.N     Snap-On Inc                 Q1 2018 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 19-Apr-2018  BMO         PM.N      Philip Morris               Q1 2018 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings
                                    International Inc           Release
 19-Apr-2018  AMC         ETFC.O    E*TRADE Financial Corp      Q1 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  06:45       BHGE.N    Baker Hughes A GE Co        Q1 2018 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  NTS         CFG.N     Citizens Financial Group    Q1 2018 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                    Inc                         Release
 20-Apr-2018  07:00       SLB.N     Schlumberger NV             Q1 2018 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         RF.N      Regions Financial Corp      Q1 2018 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         STT.N     State Street Corp           Q1 2018 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         GE.N      General Electric Co         Q1 2018 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         WM.N      Waste Management Inc        Q1 2018 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         PG.N      Procter & Gamble Co         Q3 2018 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         STI.N     SunTrust Banks Inc          Q1 2018 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         KSU.N     Kansas City Southern        Q1 2018 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         HON.N     Honeywell International     Q1 2018 Honeywell International Inc Earnings
                                    Inc                         Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         SYF.N     Synchrony Financial         Q1 2018 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         SWK.N     Stanley Black & Decker Inc  Q1 2018 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release
 20-Apr-2018  BMO         ROP.N     Roper Technologies Inc      Q1 2018 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
        
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.