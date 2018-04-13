DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

April 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 16-Apr-2018 06:45 BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q1 2018 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2018 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q1 2018 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2018 16:05 NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q1 2018 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 07:30 GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q1 2018 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp March 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q1 2018 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q1 2018 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q1 2018 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Inc Q1 2018 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q1 2018 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q1 2018 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 AMC ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Inc Q1 2018 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 AMC IBM.N International Business Q1 2018 International Business Machines Corp Machines Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 AMC LRCX.O Lam Research Corp Q3 2018 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 AMC CSX.O CSX Corp Q1 2018 CSX Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2018 AMC UAL.N United Continental Q1 2018 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Holdings Inc Release 18-Apr-2018 BMO MS.N Morgan Stanley Q1 2018 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 18-Apr-2018 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q1 2018 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 18-Apr-2018 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q1 2018 Textron Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2018 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q1 2018 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2018 AMC AXP.N American Express Co Q1 2018 American Express Co Earnings Release 18-Apr-2018 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Q1 2018 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Corp Release 18-Apr-2018 AMC TMK.N Torchmark Corp Q1 2018 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2018 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q1 2018 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2018 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q1 2018 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 06:00 DHR.N Danaher Corp Q1 2018 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q1 2018 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q1 2018 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q1 2018 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q1 2018 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO PNR.N Pentair plc Q1 2018 Pentair plc Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q1 2018 KeyCorp Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Mellon Q1 2018 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Corp Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q1 2018 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO PBCT.O People's United Financial Q1 2018 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Inc Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO GPC.N Genuine Parts Co Q1 2018 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO BBT.N BB&T Corp Q1 2018 BB&T Corp Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q1 2018 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 19-Apr-2018 BMO PM.N Philip Morris Q1 2018 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings International Inc Release 19-Apr-2018 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q1 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 06:45 BHGE.N Baker Hughes A GE Co Q1 2018 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 NTS CFG.N Citizens Financial Group Q1 2018 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 20-Apr-2018 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q1 2018 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q1 2018 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q1 2018 State Street Corp Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q1 2018 General Electric Co Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q1 2018 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO PG.N Procter & Gamble Co Q3 2018 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO STI.N SunTrust Banks Inc Q1 2018 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q1 2018 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Q1 2018 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Inc Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q1 2018 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q1 2018 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 20-Apr-2018 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q1 2018 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)