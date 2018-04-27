FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

    April 27 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS 

 Start Date   Start   RIC     Company                              Event Name
              Time                                                 
 30-Apr-2018  BMO     L.N     Loews Corp                           Q1 2018 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  BMO     MCD.N   McDonald's Corp                      Q1 2018 McDonald's Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  BMO     AMG.N   Affiliated Managers Group Inc        Q1 2018 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  BMO     ARNC.N  Arconic Inc                          Q1 2018 Arconic Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  BMO     AGN.N   Allergan plc                         Q1 2018 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  BMO     PEG.N   Public Service Enterprise Group Inc  Q1 2018 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Apr-2018  AMC     SBAC.O  SBA Communications Corp              Q1 2018 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  AMC     ARE.N   Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc  Q1 2018 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Apr-2018  AMC     PKI.N   PerkinElmer Inc                      Q1 2018 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  AMC     AKAM.O  Akamai Technologies Inc              Q1 2018 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  AMC     REG.N   Regency Centers Corp                 Q1 2018 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  AMC     VNO.N   Vornado Realty Trust                 Q1 2018 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2018  AMC     HBI.N   HanesBrands Inc                      Q1 2018 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  06:30   AET.N   Aetna Inc                            Q1 2018 Aetna Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  06:55   XYL.N   Xylem Inc                            Q1 2018 Xylem Inc. Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  07:00   AMT.N   American Tower Corp                  Q1 2018 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  07:00   WEC.N   WEC Energy Group Inc                 Q1 2018 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  07:00   INCY.O  Incyte Corp                          Q1 2018 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     LLL.N   L3 Technologies Inc                  Q1 2018 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     EMR.N   Emerson Electric Co                  Q2 2018 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     NBL.N   Noble Energy Inc                     Q1 2018 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     MPC.N   Marathon Petroleum Corp              Q1 2018 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     MRK.N   Merck & Co Inc                       Q1 2018 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     TPR.N   Tapestry Inc                         Q3 2018 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     TDG.N   TransDigm Group Inc                  Q2 2018 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     IPGP.O  IPG Photonics Corp                   Q1 2018 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     HCA.N   HCA Healthcare Inc                   Q1 2018 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     CMI.N   Cummins Inc                          Q1 2018 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     ADM.N   Archer Daniels Midland Co            Q1 2018 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     ECL.N   Ecolab Inc                           Q1 2018 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     JCI.N   Johnson Controls International PLC   Q2 2018 Johnson Controls International PLC Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     UAA.N   Under Armour Inc                     Q1 2018 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     ETN.N   Eaton Corporation PLC                Q1 2018 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     FIS.N   Fidelity National Information        Q1 2018 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
                              Services Inc                         Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     PFE.N   Pfizer Inc                           Q1 2018 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  BMO     STX.O   Seagate Technology PLC               Q3 2018 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     UNM.N   Unum Group                           Q1 2018 Unum Group Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     WU.N    Western Union Co                     Q1 2018 Western Union Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     GILD.O  Gilead Sciences Inc                  Q1 2018 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     FISV.O  Fiserv Inc                           Q1 2018 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     EIX.N   Edison International                 Q1 2018 Edison International Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     ALL.N   Allstate Corp                        Q1 2018 The Allstate Corporation Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     APC.N   Anadarko Petroleum Corp              Q1 2018 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     OKE.N   ONEOK Inc                            Q1 2018 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     CXO.N   Concho Resources Inc                 Q1 2018 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     AJG.N   Arthur J Gallagher & Co              Q1 2018 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     DVN.N   Devon Energy Corp                    Q1 2018 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     NFX.N   Newfield Exploration Co              Q1 2018 Newfield Exploration Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     CHRW.O  C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc          Q1 2018 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     JNPR.N  Juniper Networks Inc                 Q1 2018 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     EXR.N   Extra Space Storage Inc              Q1 2018 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     VRSK.O  Verisk Analytics Inc                 Q1 2018 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  AMC     AAPL.O  Apple Inc                            Q2 2018 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2018  16:05   MDLZ.O  Mondelez International Inc           Q1 2018 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  06:30   HUM.N   Humana Inc                           Q1 2018 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  06:30   HRS.N   Harris Corp                          Q3 2018 Harris Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  06:45   EL.N    Estee Lauder Companies Inc           Q3 2018 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  06:55   CBRE.N  CBRE Group Inc                       Q1 2018 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  07:30   SO.N    Southern Co                          Q1 2018 Southern Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  08:00   NCLH.N  Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd   Q1 2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     ZTS.N   Zoetis Inc                           Q1 2018 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     GRMN.O  Garmin Ltd                           Q1 2018 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     PNW.N   Pinnacle West Capital Corp           Q1 2018 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     TAP.N   Molson Coors Brewing Co              Q1 2018 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     MA.N    Mastercard Inc                       Q1 2018 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     AME.N   Ametek Inc                           Q1 2018 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     WYN.N   Wyndham Worldwide Corp               Q1 2018 Wyndham Worldwide Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     CVS.N   CVS Health Corp                      Q1 2018 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     EXC.N   Exelon Corp                          Q1 2018 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     APTV.N  Aptiv PLC                            Q1 2018 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     YUM.N   Yum! Brands Inc                      Q1 2018 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     PGR.N   Progressive Corp                     Q1 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     IQV.N   Iqvia Holdings Inc                   Q1 2018 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     ADP.O   Automatic Data Processing Inc        Q3 2018 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     ABC.N   AmerisourceBergen Corp               Q2 2018 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     NI.N    NiSource Inc                         Q1 2018 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  BMO     CLX.N   Clorox Co                            Q3 2018 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     HST.N   Host Hotels & Resorts Inc            Q1 2018 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     AIG.N   American International Group Inc     Q1 2018 American International Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     PXD.N   Pioneer Natural Resources Co         Q1 2018 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     FRT.N   Federal Realty Investment Trust      Q1 2018 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-May-2018  16:00   QRVO.O  Qorvo Inc                            Q4 2018 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     MRO.N   Marathon Oil Corp                    Q1 2018 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     FMC.N   FMC Corp                             Q1 2018 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     XL.N    XL Group Ltd                         Q1 2018 XL Group Ltd Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     MAC.N   Macerich Co                          Q1 2018 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     AWK.N   American Water Works Company Inc     Q1 2018 American Water Works Company Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     RSG.N   Republic Services Inc                Q1 2018 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     PRU.N   Prudential Financial Inc             Q1 2018 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     ESS.N   Essex Property Trust Inc             Q1 2018 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     HOLX.O  Hologic Inc                          Q2 2018 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     EQIX.O  Equinix Inc                          Q1 2018 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     KHC.O   Kraft Heinz Co                       Q1 2018 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     ESRX.O  Express Scripts Holding Co           Q1 2018 Express Scripts Holding Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     ANSS.O  ANSYS Inc                            Q1 2018 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     CERN.O  Cerner Corp                          Q1 2018 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     LNT.N   Alliant Energy Corp                  Q1 2018 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     CF.N    CF Industries Holdings Inc           Q1 2018 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     MAA.N   Mid-America Apartment Communities    Q1 2018 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Earnings
                              Inc                                  Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     MET.N   MetLife Inc                          Q1 2018 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     WMB.N   Williams Companies Inc               Q1 2018 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     LNC.N   Lincoln National Corp                Q1 2018 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2018  AMC     APA.N   Apache Corp                          Q1 2018 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  NTS     PCG.N   PG&E Corp                            Q1 2018 PG&E Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  07:00   SEE.N   Sealed Air Corp                      Q1 2018 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     DWDP.N  DowDuPont Inc                        Q1 2018 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     BDX.N   Becton Dickinson and Co              Q2 2018 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     K.N     Kellogg Co                           Q1 2018 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     ES.N    Eversource Energy                    Q1 2018 Eversource Energy Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     ICE.N   Intercontinental Exchange Inc        Q1 2018 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     NRG.N   NRG Energy Inc                       Q1 2018 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     HCP.N   HCP Inc                              Q1 2018 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     PWR.N   Quanta Services Inc                  Q1 2018 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     PPL.N   PPL Corp                             Q1 2018 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     GGP.N   GGP Inc                              Q1 2018 GGP Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     CAH.N   Cardinal Health Inc                  Q3 2018 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     VMC.N   Vulcan Materials Co                  Q1 2018 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     GPN.N   Global Payments Inc                  Q1 2018 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     CHD.N   Church & Dwight Co Inc               Q1 2018 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     CI.N    Cigna Corp                           Q1 2018 Cigna Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     BLL.N   Ball Corp                            Q1 2018 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     MSCI.N  MSCI Inc                             Q1 2018 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     HII.N   Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc    Q1 2018 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 03-May-2018  BMO     REGN.O  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc        Q1 2018 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     CBS.N   CBS Corp                             Q1 2018 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     FLR.N   Fluor Corp                           Q1 2018 Fluor Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     AIZ.N   Assurant Inc                         Q1 2018 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     SWKS.O  Skyworks Solutions Inc               Q2 2018 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     DVA.N   DaVita Inc                           Q1 2018 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     ATVI.O  Activision Blizzard Inc              Q1 2018 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     EOG.N   EOG Resources Inc                    Q1 2018 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     ED.N    Consolidated Edison Inc              Q1 2018 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     MSI.N   Motorola Solutions Inc               Q1 2018 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     MTD.N   Mettler-Toledo International Inc     Q1 2018 Mettler-Toledo International Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 03-May-2018  16:15   XRX.N   Xerox Corp                           Q1 2018 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2018  AMC     SRCL.O  Stericycle Inc                       Q1 2018 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release
 04-May-2018  BMO     CELG.O  Celgene Corp                         Q1 2018 Celgene Corp Earnings Release
 04-May-2018  BMO     AON.N   Aon PLC                              Q1 2018 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 04-May-2018  BMO     CBOE.O  Cboe Global Markets Inc              Q1 2018 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release
 04-May-2018  BMO     NWL.N   Newell Brands Inc                    Q1 2018 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 04-May-2018  BMO     IDXX.O  IDEXX Laboratories Inc               Q1 2018 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release
 04-May-2018  BMO     CNP.N   CenterPoint Energy Inc               Q1 2018 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release
 04-May-2018  BMO     VFC.N   VF Corp                              Q1 2018 VF Corp Earnings Release
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
