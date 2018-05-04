FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    May 4 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS 
     
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC      Company                       Event Name
               (GMT)                                              
 07-May-2018   07:00       SRE.N    Sempra Energy                 Q1 2018 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 07-May-2018   BMO         WLTW.O   Willis Towers Watson PLC      Q1 2018 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings
                                                                  Release
 07-May-2018   BMO         TSN.N    Tyson Foods Inc               Q2 2018 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2018   BMO         CTSH.O   Cognizant Technology          Q1 2018 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
                                    Solutions Corp                Earnings Release
 07-May-2018   BMO         SYY.N    Sysco Corp                    Q3 2018 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 07-May-2018   AMC         MOS.N    Mosaic Co                     Q1 2018 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 07-May-2018   AMC         ANDV.N   Andeavor                      Q1 2018 Andeavor Earnings Release
 07-May-2018   AMC         EVHC.N   Envision Healthcare Corp      Q1 2018 Envision Healthcare Corp Earnings
                                                                  Release
 07-May-2018   AMC         BHF.O    Brighthouse Financial Inc     Q1 2018 Brighthouse Financial Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 07-May-2018   AMC         IFF.N    International Flavors &       Q1 2018 International Flavors & Fragrances
                                    Fragrances Inc                Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2018   AMC         AIV.N    Apartment Investment and      Q1 2018 Apartment Investment and Management
                                    Management Co                 Co Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   07:00       DISCA.O  Discovery Inc                 Q1 2018 Discovery Communications Inc
                                                                  Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         DISH.O   DISH Network Corp             Q1 2018 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         MLM.N    Martin Marietta Materials     Q1 2018 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
                                    Inc                           Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         JEC.N    Jacobs Engineering Group Inc  Q2 2018 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
                                                                  Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         IT.N     Gartner Inc                   Q1 2018 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         EXPD.O   Expeditors International of   Q1 2018 Expeditors International of
                                    Washington Inc                Washington Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         PRGO.N   Perrigo Company PLC           Q1 2018 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings
                                                                  Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         AES.N    AES Corp                      Q1 2018 AES Corp Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         HSIC.O   Henry Schein Inc              Q1 2018 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   BMO         MCHP.O   Microchip Technology Inc      Q4 2018 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 08-May-2018   AMC         CA.O     CA Inc                        Q4 2018 CA Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   AMC         OXY.N    Occidental Petroleum Corp     Q1 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                                  Release
 08-May-2018   AMC         XEC.N    Cimarex Energy Co             Q1 2018 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   AMC         DIS.N    Walt Disney Co                Q2 2018 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   AMC         MNST.O   Monster Beverage Corp         Q1 2018 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings
                                                                  Release
 08-May-2018   AMC         EA.O     Electronic Arts Inc           Q4 2018 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 08-May-2018   AMC         TRIP.O   TripAdvisor Inc               Q1 2018 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   AMC         O.N      Realty Income Corp            Q1 2018 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 08-May-2018   17:00       MAR.O    Marriott International Inc    Q1 2018 Marriott International Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 09-May-2018   BMO         MYL.O    Mylan NV                      Q1 2018 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 09-May-2018   BMO         AEE.N    Ameren Corp                   Q1 2018 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 09-May-2018   BMO         COTY.N   Coty Inc                      Q3 2018 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 09-May-2018   AMC         ALB.N    Albemarle Corp                Q1 2018 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 09-May-2018   AMC         FTI.N    TechnipFMC PLC                Q1 2018 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 09-May-2018   AMC         BKNG.O   Booking Holdings Inc          Q1 2018 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                  Release
 09-May-2018   AMC         FOXA.O   Twenty-First Century Fox Inc  Q3 2018 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
                                                                  Earnings Release
 09-May-2018   AMC         CTL.N    CenturyLink Inc               Q1 2018 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 10-May-2018   07:00       DUK.N    Duke Energy Corp              Q1 2018 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
 10-May-2018   AMC         NVDA.O   NVIDIA Corp                   Q1 2019 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 10-May-2018   AMC         FLS.N    Flowserve Corp                Q1 2018 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 10-May-2018   AMC         NKTR.O   Nektar Therapeutics           Q1 2018 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings
                                                                  Release
 10-May-2018   AMC         NWSA.O   News Corp                     Q3 2018 News Corp Earnings Release
 10-May-2018   AMC         SYMC.O   Symantec Corp                 Q4 2018 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
    
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
