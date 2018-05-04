DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 4 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name (GMT) 07-May-2018 07:00 SRE.N Sempra Energy Q1 2018 Sempra Energy Earnings Release 07-May-2018 BMO WLTW.O Willis Towers Watson PLC Q1 2018 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release 07-May-2018 BMO TSN.N Tyson Foods Inc Q2 2018 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2018 BMO CTSH.O Cognizant Technology Q1 2018 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Solutions Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2018 BMO SYY.N Sysco Corp Q3 2018 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2018 AMC MOS.N Mosaic Co Q1 2018 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 07-May-2018 AMC ANDV.N Andeavor Q1 2018 Andeavor Earnings Release 07-May-2018 AMC EVHC.N Envision Healthcare Corp Q1 2018 Envision Healthcare Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2018 AMC BHF.O Brighthouse Financial Inc Q1 2018 Brighthouse Financial Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2018 AMC IFF.N International Flavors & Q1 2018 International Flavors & Fragrances Fragrances Inc Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2018 AMC AIV.N Apartment Investment and Q1 2018 Apartment Investment and Management Management Co Co Earnings Release 08-May-2018 07:00 DISCA.O Discovery Inc Q1 2018 Discovery Communications Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO DISH.O DISH Network Corp Q1 2018 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO MLM.N Martin Marietta Materials Q1 2018 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO JEC.N Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Q2 2018 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO IT.N Gartner Inc Q1 2018 Gartner Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO EXPD.O Expeditors International of Q1 2018 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Washington Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO PRGO.N Perrigo Company PLC Q1 2018 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO AES.N AES Corp Q1 2018 AES Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO HSIC.O Henry Schein Inc Q1 2018 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 BMO MCHP.O Microchip Technology Inc Q4 2018 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 AMC CA.O CA Inc Q4 2018 CA Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 AMC OXY.N Occidental Petroleum Corp Q1 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2018 AMC XEC.N Cimarex Energy Co Q1 2018 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 08-May-2018 AMC DIS.N Walt Disney Co Q2 2018 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release 08-May-2018 AMC MNST.O Monster Beverage Corp Q1 2018 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2018 AMC EA.O Electronic Arts Inc Q4 2018 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 AMC TRIP.O TripAdvisor Inc Q1 2018 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2018 AMC O.N Realty Income Corp Q1 2018 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2018 17:00 MAR.O Marriott International Inc Q1 2018 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release 09-May-2018 BMO MYL.O Mylan NV Q1 2018 Mylan NV Earnings Release 09-May-2018 BMO AEE.N Ameren Corp Q1 2018 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 09-May-2018 BMO COTY.N Coty Inc Q3 2018 Coty Inc Earnings Release 09-May-2018 AMC ALB.N Albemarle Corp Q1 2018 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 09-May-2018 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q1 2018 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 09-May-2018 AMC BKNG.O Booking Holdings Inc Q1 2018 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release 09-May-2018 AMC FOXA.O Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Q3 2018 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Earnings Release 09-May-2018 AMC CTL.N CenturyLink Inc Q1 2018 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 10-May-2018 07:00 DUK.N Duke Energy Corp Q1 2018 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release 10-May-2018 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q1 2019 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release 10-May-2018 AMC FLS.N Flowserve Corp Q1 2018 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 10-May-2018 AMC NKTR.O Nektar Therapeutics Q1 2018 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Release 10-May-2018 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q3 2018 News Corp Earnings Release 10-May-2018 AMC SYMC.O Symantec Corp Q4 2018 Symantec Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)