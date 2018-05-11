FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
May 11, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **       
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company                 Event Name
 14-May-2018  AMC         A.N       Agilent Technologies    Q2 2018 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings
                                    Inc                     Release
 15-May-2018  BMO         HD.N      Home Depot Inc          Q1 2018 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 16-May-2018  BMO         M.N       Macy's Inc              Q1 2018 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 16-May-2018  BMO         PGR.N     Progressive Corp        April 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 16-May-2018  AMC         TTWO.O    Take-Two Interactive    Q4 2018 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
                                    Software Inc            Earnings Release
 16-May-2018  AMC         CSCO.O    Cisco Systems Inc       Q3 2018 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 17-May-2018  BMO         WMT.N     Walmart Inc             Q1 2019 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Earnings Release
 17-May-2018  AMC         AMAT.O    Applied Materials Inc   Q2 2018 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 17-May-2018  AMC         JWN.N     Nordstrom Inc           Q1 2018 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 18-May-2018  BMO         CPB.N     Campbell Soup Co        Q3 2018 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 18-May-2018  BMO         DE.N      Deere & Co              Q2 2018 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.