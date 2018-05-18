FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 18 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **       
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company                        Event Name
 22-May-2018  BMO         AZO.N     Autozone Inc                   Q3 2018 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2018  BMO         KSS.N     Kohls Corp                     Q1 2018 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 22-May-2018  BMO         TJX.N     TJX Companies Inc              Q1 2019 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2018  BMO         AAP.N     Advance Auto Parts Inc         Q1 2018 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2018  AMC         INTU.O    Intuit Inc                     Q3 2018 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2018  AMC         HPE.N     Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  Q2 2018 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 23-May-2018  BMO         TIF.N     Tiffany & Co                   Q1 2018 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release
 23-May-2018  BMO         RL.N      Ralph Lauren Corp              Q4 2018 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release
 23-May-2018  BMO         LOW.N     Lowe's Companies Inc           Q1 2018 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 23-May-2018  BMO         TGT.N     Target Corp                    Q1 2018 Target Corp Earnings Release
 23-May-2018  AMC         LB.N      L Brands Inc                   Q1 2018 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 23-May-2018  AMC         NTAP.O    NetApp Inc                     Q4 2018 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 23-May-2018  AMC         SNPS.O    Synopsys Inc                   Q2 2018 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 24-May-2018  BMO         HRL.N     Hormel Foods Corp              Q2 2018 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 24-May-2018  BMO         MDT.N     Medtronic PLC                  Q4 2018 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 24-May-2018  BMO         MCK.N     McKesson Corp                  Q4 2018 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 24-May-2018  BMO         BBY.N     Best Buy Co Inc                Q1 2019 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 24-May-2018  AMC         ADSK.O    Autodesk Inc                   Q1 2019 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 24-May-2018  AMC         ROST.O    Ross Stores Inc                Q1 2018 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 24-May-2018  AMC         DXC.N     DXC Technology Co              Q4 2018 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 24-May-2018  16:15       GPS.N     Gap Inc                        Q1 2018 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 25-May-2018  BMO         FL.N      Foot Locker Inc                Q1 2018 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release
  
    
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH
- 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
