May 25, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

REFILE-DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Refiles to change time for Analog Devices, Costco Wholesale from GMT to EST)
    May 25 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **       
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  Company                         RIC     Event Name
 29-May-2018  AMC         Salesforce.com Inc              CRM.N   Q1 2019 Salesforce.com Inc Earnings Release
 29-May-2018  AMC         HP Inc                          HPQ.N   Q2 2018 HP Inc Earnings Release
 30-May-2018  AMC         PVH Corp                        PVH.N   Q1 2018 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 30-May-2018  BMO         Michael Kors Holdings Ltd       KORS.N  Q4 2018 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 30-May-2018  8:00        Analog Devices Inc              ADI.O   Q2 2018 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 31-May-2018  16:15       Costco Wholesale Corp           COST.O  Q3 2018 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release
 31-May-2018  BMO         Dollar General Corp             DG.N    Q1 2018 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 31-May-2018  BMO         Dollar Tree Inc                 DLTR.O  Q1 2018 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 31-May-2018  NTS         Ulta Beauty Inc                 ULTA.O  Q1 2018 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 
    
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
