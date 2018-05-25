REFILE-DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

(Refiles to change time for Analog Devices, Costco Wholesale from GMT to EST) May 25 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time Company RIC Event Name 29-May-2018 AMC Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N Q1 2019 Salesforce.com Inc Earnings Release 29-May-2018 AMC HP Inc HPQ.N Q2 2018 HP Inc Earnings Release 30-May-2018 AMC PVH Corp PVH.N Q1 2018 PVH Corp Earnings Release 30-May-2018 BMO Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N Q4 2018 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 30-May-2018 8:00 Analog Devices Inc ADI.O Q2 2018 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release 31-May-2018 16:15 Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O Q3 2018 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release 31-May-2018 BMO Dollar General Corp DG.N Q1 2018 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release 31-May-2018 BMO Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O Q1 2018 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release 31-May-2018 NTS Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O Q1 2018 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)