DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company                         Event Name
 17-Dec-2018  AMC         RHT.N     Red Hat Inc                     Q3 2019 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 17-Dec-2018  AMC         ORCL.N    Oracle Corp                     Q2 2019 Oracle Corp Earnings Release
 18-Dec-2018  AMC         FDX.N     FedEx Corp                      Q2 2019 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 18-Dec-2018  AMC         MU.OQ     Micron Technology Inc           Q1 2019 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 18-Dec-2018  16:30       DRI.N     Darden Restaurants Inc          Q2 2019 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2018  BMO         GIS.N     General Mills Inc               Q2 2019 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2018  BMO         PAYX.OQ   Paychex Inc                     Q2 2019 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2018  07:00       WBA.OQ    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc    Q1 2019 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2018  BMO         ACN.N     Accenture PLC                   Q1 2019 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2018  BMO         CCL.N     Carnival Corp                   Q4 2018 Carnival Corp Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2018  BMO         CAG.N     Conagra Brands Inc              Q2 2019 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2018  AMC         CTAS.OQ   Cintas Corp                     Q2 2019 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2018  16:15       NKE.N     Nike Inc                        Q2 2019 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2018  BMO         KMX.N     Carmax Inc                      Q3 2019 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 
