Earnings Season
January 18, 2019 / 5:09 PM / in 3 hours

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

10 Min Read

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start  RIC       Company                         Event Name
              Time                                             
 22-Jan-2019  BMO    SWK.N     Stanley Black & Decker Inc      Q4 2018 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2019  BMO    HAL.N     Halliburton Co                  Q4 2018 Halliburton Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 22-Jan-2019  BMO    PLD.N     Prologis Inc                    Q4 2018 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2019  BMO    JNJ.N     Johnson & Johnson               Q4 2018 Johnson & Johnson Earnings
                                                               Release
 22-Jan-2019  BMO    FITB.O    Fifth Third Bancorp             Q4 2018 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings
                                                               Release
 22-Jan-2019  BMO    TRV.N     Travelers Companies Inc         Q4 2018 Travelers Companies Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2019  AMC    IBM.N     International Business          Q4 2018 International Business
                               Machines Corp                   Machines Corp Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2019  16:05  COF.N     Capital One Financial Corp      Q4 2018 Capital One Financial Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    ROL.N     Rollins Inc                     Q4 2018 Rollins Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    PGR.N     Progressive Corp                December 2018 Progressive Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    UTX.N     United Technologies Corp        Q4 2018 United Technologies Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    ABT.N     Abbott Laboratories             Q4 2018 Abbott Laboratories Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    CMCSA.O   Comcast Corp                    Q4 2018 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    WAT.N     Waters Corp                     Q4 2018 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    TEL.N     TE Connectivity Ltd             Q1 2019 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    NTRS.O    Northern Trust Corp             Q4 2018 Northern Trust Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    PG.N      Procter & Gamble Co             Q2 2019 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    APH.N     Amphenol Corp                   Q4 2018 Amphenol Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  BMO    KMB.N     Kimberly-Clark Corp             Q4 2018 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  13:00  FFIV.O    F5 Networks Inc                 Q1 2019 F5 Networks Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    URI.N     United Rentals Inc              Q4 2018 United Rentals Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    LRCX.O    Lam Research Corp               Q2 2019 Lam Research Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    VAR.N     Varian Medical Systems Inc      Q1 2019 Varian Medical Systems Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    CTXS.O    Citrix Systems Inc              Q4 2018 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    SLG.N     SL Green Realty Corp            Q4 2018 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    TXN.O     Texas Instruments Inc           Q4 2018 Texas Instruments Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    RJF.N     Raymond James Financial Inc     Q1 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    F.N       Ford Motor Co                   Q4 2018 Ford Motor Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    XLNX.O    Xilinx Inc                      Q3 2019 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jan-2019  AMC    CCI.N     Crown Castle International      Q4 2018 Crown Castle International
                               Corp                            Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  08:00  GWW.N     W W Grainger Inc                Q4 2018 W W Grainger Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    LUV.N     Southwest Airlines Co           Q4 2018 Southwest Airlines Co
                                                               Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    UNP.N     Union Pacific Corp              Q4 2018 Union Pacific Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    MKC.N     McCormick & Company Inc         Q4 2018 McCormick & Company Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    HBAN.O    Huntington Bancshares Inc       Q4 2018 Huntington Bancshares Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    ISRG.O    Intuitive Surgical Inc          Q4 2018 Intuitive Surgical Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    AEP.N     American Electric Power         Q4 2018 American Electric Power
                               Company Inc                     Company Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    BMY.N     Bristol-Myers Squibb Co         Q4 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
                                                               Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    FCX.N     Freeport-McMoRan Inc            Q4 2018 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    AAL.O     American Airlines Group Inc     Q4 2018 American Airlines Group Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  BMO    TXT.N     Textron Inc                     Q4 2018 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    RMD.N     Resmed Inc                      Q2 2019 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    ETFC.O    E*TRADE Financial Corp          Q4 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    WDC.O     Western Digital Corp            Q2 2019 Western Digital Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    DFS.N     Discover Financial Services     Q4 2018 Discover Financial Services
                                                               Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    INTC.O    Intel Corp                      Q4 2018 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    ALK.N     Alaska Air Group Inc            Q4 2018 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    SIVB.O    SVB Financial Group             Q4 2018 SVB Financial Group Earnings
                                                               Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    SBUX.O    Starbucks Corp                  Q1 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 24-Jan-2019  AMC    NSC.N     Norfolk Southern Corp           Q4 2018 Norfolk Southern Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2019  BMO    CL.N      Colgate-Palmolive Co            Q4 2018 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 25-Jan-2019  BMO    ABBV.N    AbbVie Inc                      Q4 2018 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2019  BMO    NEE.N     Nextera Energy Inc              Q4 2018 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 25-Jan-2019  BMO    SYF.N     Synchrony Financial             Q4 2018 Synchrony Financial Earnings
                                                               Release
 25-Jan-2019  BMO    APD.N     Air Products and Chemicals Inc  Q1 2019 Air Products and Chemicals
                                                               Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2019  BMO    DHI.N     D.R. Horton Inc                 Q1 2019 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
