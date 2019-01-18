DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 22-Jan-2019 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q4 2018 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2019 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q4 2018 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 22-Jan-2019 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q4 2018 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2019 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q4 2018 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 22-Jan-2019 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2018 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 22-Jan-2019 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q4 2018 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 22-Jan-2019 AMC IBM.N International Business Q4 2018 International Business Machines Corp Machines Corp Earnings Release 22-Jan-2019 16:05 COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q4 2018 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO ROL.N Rollins Inc Q4 2018 Rollins Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp December 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q4 2018 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q4 2018 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO CMCSA.O Comcast Corp Q4 2018 Comcast Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q4 2018 Waters Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO TEL.N TE Connectivity Ltd Q1 2019 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q4 2018 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO PG.N Procter & Gamble Co Q2 2019 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q4 2018 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q4 2018 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 13:00 FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q1 2019 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q4 2018 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC LRCX.O Lam Research Corp Q2 2019 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Inc Q1 2019 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC CTXS.O Citrix Systems Inc Q4 2018 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q4 2018 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q4 2018 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Inc Q1 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC F.N Ford Motor Co Q4 2018 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q3 2019 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 23-Jan-2019 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Q4 2018 Crown Castle International Corp Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q4 2018 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q4 2018 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q4 2018 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO MKC.N McCormick & Company Inc Q4 2018 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q4 2018 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Inc Q4 2018 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO AEP.N American Electric Power Q4 2018 American Electric Power Company Inc Company Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q4 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q4 2018 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Inc Q4 2018 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q4 2018 Textron Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC RMD.N Resmed Inc Q2 2019 Resmed Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q4 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC WDC.O Western Digital Corp Q2 2019 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Services Q4 2018 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q4 2018 Intel Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC ALK.N Alaska Air Group Inc Q4 2018 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC SIVB.O SVB Financial Group Q4 2018 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q1 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 24-Jan-2019 AMC NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q4 2018 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 25-Jan-2019 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q4 2018 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 25-Jan-2019 BMO ABBV.N AbbVie Inc Q4 2018 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2019 BMO NEE.N Nextera Energy Inc Q4 2018 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2019 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q4 2018 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 25-Jan-2019 BMO APD.N Air Products and Chemicals Inc Q1 2019 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings Release 25-Jan-2019 BMO DHI.N D.R. Horton Inc Q1 2019 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)