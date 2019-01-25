Earnings Season
January 25, 2019 / 5:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

16 Min Read

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

 U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date    Start     RIC      Company                      Event Name
               Time                                            
 29-Jan-2019   06:00     DHR.N    Danaher Corp                 Q4 2018 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   06:00     ANTM.N   Anthem Inc                   Q4 2018 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   06:00     ZBH.N    Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc   Q4 2018 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Jan-2019   06:45     AVY.N    Avery Dennison Corp          Q4 2018 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   06:45     BHGE.N   Baker Hughes A GE Co         Q4 2018 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Jan-2019   06:55     IVZ.N    Invesco Ltd                  Q4 2018 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   06:55     XYL.N    Xylem Inc                    Q4 2018 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   07:00     VZ.N     Verizon Communications Inc   Q4 2018 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   07:00     DOV.N    Dover Corp                   Q4 2018 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   07:00     RTN.N    Raytheon Co                  Q4 2018 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   07:00     MO.N     Altria Group Inc             Q4 2018 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   07:00     CHTR.OQ  Charter Communications Inc   Q4 2018 Charter Communications Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 28-Jan-2019   07:30     CAT.N    Caterpillar Inc              Q4 2018 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   08:00     ITW.N    Illinois Tool Works Inc      Q4 2018 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   16:00     ALGN.OQ  Align Technology Inc         Q4 2018 Align Technology Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   16:05     SYK.N    Stryker Corp                 Q4 2018 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   16:05     MDLZ.OQ  Mondelez International Inc   Q4 2018 Mondelez International Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 28-Jan-2019   16:10     WHR.N    Whirlpool Corp               Q4 2018 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   16:15     PFG.OQ   Principal Financial Group    Q4 2018 Principal Financial Group Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   16:15     EW.N     Edwards Lifesciences Corp    Q4 2018 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       HP.N     Helmerich and Payne Inc      Q1 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       RHI.N    Robert Half International    Q4 2018 Robert Half International Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       AMGN.OQ  Amgen Inc                    Q4 2018 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       ILMN.OQ  Illumina Inc                 Q4 2018 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       EQR.N    Equity Residential           Q4 2018 Equity Residential Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       TSS.N    Total System Services Inc    Q4 2018 Total System Services Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       EBAY.OQ  eBay Inc                     Q4 2018 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       PKG.N    Packaging Corp of America    Q4 2018 Packaging Corp of America Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       KLAC.OQ  KLA-Tencor Corp              Q2 2019 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       BXP.N    Boston Properties Inc        Q4 2018 Boston Properties Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       AAPL.OQ  Apple Inc                    Q1 2019 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       AMD.OQ   Advanced Micro Devices Inc   Q4 2018 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       CHRW.OQ  C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc  Q4 2018 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   AMC       JNPR.N   Juniper Networks Inc         Q4 2018 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       MSFT.OQ  Microsoft Corp               Q2 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       ESS.N    Essex Property Trust Inc     Q4 2018 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       FB.OQ    Facebook Inc                 Q4 2018 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       WYNN.OQ  Wynn Resorts Ltd             Q4 2018 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       QCOM.OQ  Qualcomm Inc                 Q1 2019 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       DRE.N    Duke Realty Corp             Q4 2018 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       MAA.N    Mid-America Apartment        Q4 2018 Mid-America Apartment Communities
                                  Communities Inc              Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       V.N      Visa Inc                     Q1 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       HOLX.OQ  Hologic Inc                  Q1 2019 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       AMP.N    Ameriprise Financial Inc     Q4 2018 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Jan-2019   AMC       PYPL.OQ  PayPal Holdings Inc          Q4 2018 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   AMC       SYMC.OQ  Symantec Corp                Q3 2019 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   AMC       AJG.N    Arthur J Gallagher & Co      Q4 2018 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 31-Jan-2019   AMC       AMZN.OQ  Amazon.com Inc               Q4 2018 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   AMC       EMN.N    Eastman Chemical Co          Q4 2018 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   AMC       MCK.N    McKesson Corp                Q3 2019 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   AMC       FBHS.N   Fortune Brands Home &        Q4 2018 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
                                  Security Inc                 Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   AMC       PKI.N    PerkinElmer Inc              Q4 2018 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   AMC       AFL.N    Aflac Inc                    Q4 2018 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       BIIB.OQ  Biogen Inc                   Q4 2018 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       HRS.N    Harris Corp                  Q2 2019 Harris Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       LMT.N    Lockheed Martin Corp         Q4 2018 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       AGN.N    Allergan plc                 Q4 2018 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       HCA.N    HCA Healthcare Inc           Q4 2018 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       AOS.N    A. O. Smith Corp             Q4 2018 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       PNR.N    Pentair PLC                  Q4 2018 Pentair PLC Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       PFE.N    Pfizer Inc                   Q4 2018 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       MMM.N    3M Co                        Q4 2018 3M Co Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       GLW.N    Corning Inc                  Q4 2018 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       NUE.N    Nucor Corp                   Q4 2018 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       XRX.N    Xerox Corp                   Q4 2018 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       PHM.N    PulteGroup Inc               Q4 2018 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       LLL.N    L3 Technologies Inc          Q4 2018 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       PCAR.OQ  Paccar Inc                   Q4 2018 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       ROK.N    Rockwell Automation Inc      Q1 2019 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 29-Jan-2019   BMO       HOG.N    Harley-Davidson Inc          Q4 2018 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       IR.N     Ingersoll-Rand PLC           Q4 2018 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       T.N      AT&T Inc                     Q4 2018 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       BA.N     Boeing Co                    Q4 2018 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       NDAQ.OQ  Nasdaq Inc                   Q4 2018 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       BEN.N    Franklin Resources Inc       Q1 2019 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       RCL.N    Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd  Q4 2018 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       TMO.N    Thermo Fisher Scientific     Q4 2018 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       HES.N    Hess Corp                    Q4 2018 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       GD.N     General Dynamics Corp        Q4 2018 General Dynamics Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       MCD.N    Mcdonald's Corp              Q4 2018 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2019   BMO       ADP.OQ   Automatic Data Processing    Q2 2019 Automatic Data Processing Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       VLO.N    Valero Energy Corp           Q4 2018 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       CELG.OQ  Celgene Corp                 Q4 2018 Celgene Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       COP.N    ConocoPhillips               Q4 2018 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       UPS.N    United Parcel Service Inc    Q4 2018 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       5045870  WRKCO INC                    Q1 2019 WestRock Co Earnings Release
                         157                                   
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       BLL.N    Ball Corp                    Q4 2018 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       DWDP.N   DowDuPont Inc                Q4 2018 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       TSCO.OQ  Tractor Supply Co            Q4 2018 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       MA.N     Mastercard Inc               Q4 2018 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       NOC.N    Northrop Grumman Corp        Q4 2018 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       MSCI.N   MSCI Inc                     Q4 2018 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       SHW.N    Sherwin-Williams Co          Q4 2018 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       CMS.N    CMS Energy Corp              Q4 2018 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       GE.N     General Electric Co          Q4 2018 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       KIM.N    Kimco Realty Corp            Q4 2018 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       MMC.N    Marsh & McLennan Companies   Q4 2018 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       IP.N     International Paper Co       Q4 2018 International Paper Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       BAX.N    Baxter International Inc     Q4 2018 Baxter International Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       ETN.N    Eaton Corporation PLC        Q4 2018 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings
                                                               Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       HSY.N    Hershey Co                   Q4 2018 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       PH.N     Parker-Hannifin Corp         Q2 2019 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       ABMD.OQ  Abiomed Inc                  Q3 2019 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       APTV.N   Aptiv PLC                    Q4 2018 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       ABC.N    AmerisourceBergen Corp       Q1 2019 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 31-Jan-2019   BMO       XEL.OQ   Xcel Energy Inc              Q4 2018 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       WY.N     Weyerhaeuser Co              Q4 2018 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       CVX.N    Chevron Corp                 Q4 2018 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       MRK.N    Merck & Co Inc               Q4 2018 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       XOM.N    Exxon Mobil Corp             Q4 2018 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       AON.N    Aon PLC                      Q4 2018 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       HON.N    Honeywell International Inc  Q4 2018 Honeywell International Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       ROP.N    Roper Technologies Inc       Q4 2018 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       LYB.N    LyondellBasell Industries    Q4 2018 LyondellBasell Industries NV
                                  NV                           Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       SPG.N    Simon Property Group Inc     Q4 2018 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       IDXX.OQ  IDEXX Laboratories Inc       Q4 2018 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       JCI.N    Johnson Controls             Q1 2019 Johnson Controls International PLC
                                  International PLC            Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2019   BMO       D.N      Dominion Energy Inc          Q4 2018 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below