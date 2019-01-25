DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 29-Jan-2019 06:00 DHR.N Danaher Corp Q4 2018 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 06:00 ANTM.N Anthem Inc Q4 2018 Anthem Inc Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 06:00 ZBH.N Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Q4 2018 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q4 2018 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 06:45 BHGE.N Baker Hughes A GE Co Q4 2018 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 06:55 IVZ.N Invesco Ltd Q4 2018 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 06:55 XYL.N Xylem Inc Q4 2018 Xylem Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 07:00 VZ.N Verizon Communications Inc Q4 2018 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 07:00 DOV.N Dover Corp Q4 2018 Dover Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 07:00 RTN.N Raytheon Co Q4 2018 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 07:00 MO.N Altria Group Inc Q4 2018 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 07:00 CHTR.OQ Charter Communications Inc Q4 2018 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2019 07:30 CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q4 2018 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 08:00 ITW.N Illinois Tool Works Inc Q4 2018 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 16:00 ALGN.OQ Align Technology Inc Q4 2018 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 16:05 SYK.N Stryker Corp Q4 2018 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 16:05 MDLZ.OQ Mondelez International Inc Q4 2018 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release 28-Jan-2019 16:10 WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q4 2018 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 16:15 PFG.OQ Principal Financial Group Q4 2018 Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 16:15 EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q4 2018 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC HP.N Helmerich and Payne Inc Q1 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Q4 2018 Robert Half International Inc Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC AMGN.OQ Amgen Inc Q4 2018 Amgen Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC ILMN.OQ Illumina Inc Q4 2018 Illumina Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC EQR.N Equity Residential Q4 2018 Equity Residential Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC TSS.N Total System Services Inc Q4 2018 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC EBAY.OQ eBay Inc Q4 2018 eBay Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC PKG.N Packaging Corp of America Q4 2018 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC KLAC.OQ KLA-Tencor Corp Q2 2019 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC BXP.N Boston Properties Inc Q4 2018 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC AAPL.OQ Apple Inc Q1 2019 Apple Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC AMD.OQ Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q4 2018 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC CHRW.OQ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Q4 2018 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q4 2018 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC MSFT.OQ Microsoft Corp Q2 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC ESS.N Essex Property Trust Inc Q4 2018 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC FB.OQ Facebook Inc Q4 2018 Facebook Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC WYNN.OQ Wynn Resorts Ltd Q4 2018 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC QCOM.OQ Qualcomm Inc Q1 2019 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC DRE.N Duke Realty Corp Q4 2018 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC MAA.N Mid-America Apartment Q4 2018 Mid-America Apartment Communities Communities Inc Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q1 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC HOLX.OQ Hologic Inc Q1 2019 Hologic Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q4 2018 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 AMC PYPL.OQ PayPal Holdings Inc Q4 2018 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 AMC SYMC.OQ Symantec Corp Q3 2019 Symantec Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q4 2018 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 AMC AMZN.OQ Amazon.com Inc Q4 2018 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q4 2018 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 AMC MCK.N McKesson Corp Q3 2019 McKesson Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 AMC FBHS.N Fortune Brands Home & Q4 2018 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Security Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 AMC PKI.N PerkinElmer Inc Q4 2018 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 AMC AFL.N Aflac Inc Q4 2018 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO BIIB.OQ Biogen Inc Q4 2018 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO HRS.N Harris Corp Q2 2019 Harris Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q4 2018 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO AGN.N Allergan plc Q4 2018 Allergan plc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO HCA.N HCA Healthcare Inc Q4 2018 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO AOS.N A. O. Smith Corp Q4 2018 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO PNR.N Pentair PLC Q4 2018 Pentair PLC Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO PFE.N Pfizer Inc Q4 2018 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q4 2018 3M Co Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO GLW.N Corning Inc Q4 2018 Corning Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q4 2018 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO XRX.N Xerox Corp Q4 2018 Xerox Corp Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO PHM.N PulteGroup Inc Q4 2018 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO LLL.N L3 Technologies Inc Q4 2018 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO PCAR.OQ Paccar Inc Q4 2018 Paccar Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO ROK.N Rockwell Automation Inc Q1 2019 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 29-Jan-2019 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q4 2018 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO IR.N Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q4 2018 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO T.N AT&T Inc Q4 2018 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q4 2018 Boeing Co Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO NDAQ.OQ Nasdaq Inc Q4 2018 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO BEN.N Franklin Resources Inc Q1 2019 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO RCL.N Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Q4 2018 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Q4 2018 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Inc Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO HES.N Hess Corp Q4 2018 Hess Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q4 2018 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO MCD.N Mcdonald's Corp Q4 2018 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release 30-Jan-2019 BMO ADP.OQ Automatic Data Processing Q2 2019 Automatic Data Processing Inc Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q4 2018 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO CELG.OQ Celgene Corp Q4 2018 Celgene Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO COP.N ConocoPhillips Q4 2018 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q4 2018 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO 5045870 WRKCO INC Q1 2019 WestRock Co Earnings Release 157 31-Jan-2019 BMO BLL.N Ball Corp Q4 2018 Ball Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO DWDP.N DowDuPont Inc Q4 2018 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO TSCO.OQ Tractor Supply Co Q4 2018 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO MA.N Mastercard Inc Q4 2018 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q4 2018 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO MSCI.N MSCI Inc Q4 2018 MSCI Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 2018 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q4 2018 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q4 2018 General Electric Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q4 2018 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO MMC.N Marsh & McLennan Companies Q4 2018 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q4 2018 International Paper Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO BAX.N Baxter International Inc Q4 2018 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO ETN.N Eaton Corporation PLC Q4 2018 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q4 2018 Hershey Co Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO PH.N Parker-Hannifin Corp Q2 2019 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO ABMD.OQ Abiomed Inc Q3 2019 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO APTV.N Aptiv PLC Q4 2018 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO ABC.N AmerisourceBergen Corp Q1 2019 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release 31-Jan-2019 BMO XEL.OQ Xcel Energy Inc Q4 2018 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q4 2018 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO CVX.N Chevron Corp Q4 2018 Chevron Corp Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO MRK.N Merck & Co Inc Q4 2018 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO XOM.N Exxon Mobil Corp Q4 2018 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO AON.N Aon PLC Q4 2018 Aon PLC Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Inc Q4 2018 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q4 2018 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO LYB.N LyondellBasell Industries Q4 2018 LyondellBasell Industries NV NV Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO SPG.N Simon Property Group Inc Q4 2018 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO IDXX.OQ IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q4 2018 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO JCI.N Johnson Controls Q1 2019 Johnson Controls International PLC International PLC Earnings Release 01-Feb-2019 BMO D.N Dominion Energy Inc Q4 2018 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)