DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 3 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 06-May-2019 AMC MOS.N Mosaic Co Q1 2019 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 06-May-2019 AMC PXD.N Pioneer Natural Resources Co Q1 2019 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release 06-May-2019 AMC IFF.N International Flavors & Q1 2019 International Flavors & Fragrances Fragrances Inc Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2019 AMC OXY.N Occidental Petroleum Corp Q1 2019 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 06-May-2019 AMC AIG.N American International Group Q1 2019 American International Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2019 AMC RE.N Everest Re Group Ltd Q1 2019 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release 06-May-2019 AMC AIZ.N Assurant Inc Q1 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2019 AMC FMC.N FMC Corp Q1 2019 FMC Corp Earnings Release 06-May-2019 BMO TSN.N Tyson Foods Inc Q2 2019 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2019 BMO SYY.N Sysco Corp Q3 2019 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 06-May-2019 BMO AMG.N Affiliated Managers Group Q1 2019 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 06-May-2019 NTS KLAC.O KLA-Tencor Corp Q3 2019 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release Q 07-May-2019 AMC DVA.N DaVita Inc Q1 2019 DaVita Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 AMC FLT.N Fleetcor Technologies Inc Q1 2019 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 AMC QRVO.O Qorvo Inc Q4 2019 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release Q 07-May-2019 AMC TRIP.O TripAdvisor Inc Q1 2019 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release Q 07-May-2019 16:00 WU.N Western Union Co Q1 2019 Western Union Co Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO EMR.N Emerson Electric Co Q2 2019 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO IT.N Gartner Inc Q1 2019 Gartner Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO HSIC.O Henry Schein Inc Q1 2019 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release Q 07-May-2019 BMO MYL.OQ Mylan NV Q1 2019 Mylan NV Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO JEC.N Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Q2 2019 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO TDG.N TransDigm Group Inc Q2 2019 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO BR.N Broadridge Financial Q3 2019 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Solutions Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO EXPD.O Expeditors International of Q1 2019 Expeditors International of Q Washington Inc Washington Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO REGN.O Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Q Inc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO AGN.N Allergan plc Q1 2019 Allergan plc Earnings Release 07-May-2019 BMO AES.N AES Corp Q1 2019 AES Corp Earnings Release 07-May-2019 07:00 SRE.N Sempra Energy Q1 2019 Sempra Energy Earnings Release 07-May-2019 NTS EA.OQ Electronic Arts Inc Q4 2019 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2019 AMC CTL.N CenturyLink Inc Q1 2019 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2019 AMC PRGO.N Perrigo Company PLC Q1 2019 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 08-May-2019 AMC XEC.N Cimarex Energy Co Q1 2019 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 08-May-2019 AMC NKTR.O Nektar Therapeutics Q1 2019 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Q Release 08-May-2019 AMC ALB.N Albemarle Corp Q1 2019 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2019 BMO CBRE.N CBRE Group Inc Q1 2019 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2019 BMO MPC.N Marathon Petroleum Corp Q1 2019 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2019 BMO MCK.N McKesson Corp Q4 2019 McKesson Corp Earnings Release 08-May-2019 BMO COTY.N Coty Inc Q3 2019 Coty Inc Earnings Release 08-May-2019 BMO MCHP.O Microchip Technology Inc Q4 2019 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Q Release 09-May-2019 AMC SYMC.O Symantec Corp Q4 2019 Symantec Corp Earnings Release Q 09-May-2019 AMC EFX.N Equifax Inc Q1 2019 Equifax Inc Earnings Release 09-May-2019 AMC BKNG.O Booking Holdings Inc Q1 2019 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Q Release 09-May-2019 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q3 2019 News Corp Earnings Release Q 09-May-2019 BMO BDX.N Becton Dickinson and Co Q2 2019 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release 09-May-2019 BMO CNP.N CenterPoint Energy Inc Q1 2019 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release 09-May-2019 BMO TPR.N Tapestry Inc Q3 2019 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release 09-May-2019 BMO CAH.N Cardinal Health Inc Q3 2019 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release 09-May-2019 BMO AEE.N Ameren Corp Q1 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 09-May-2019 07:00 DUK.N Duke Energy Corp Q1 2019 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release 09-May-2019 07:00 NCLH.N Norwegian Cruise Line Q1 2019 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 09-May-2019 NTS MTD.N Mettler-Toledo International Q1 2019 Mettler-Toledo International Inc Inc Earnings Release 10-May-2019 BMO VIAB.O Viacom Inc Q2 2019 Viacom Inc Earnings Release Q 10-May-2019 BMO MAR.OQ Marriott International Inc Q1 2019 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)