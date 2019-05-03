Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    May 3 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

 U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date    Start Time     RIC     Company                       Event Name
 06-May-2019   AMC            MOS.N   Mosaic Co                     Q1 2019 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   AMC            PXD.N   Pioneer Natural Resources Co  Q1 2019 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
                                                                    Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   AMC            IFF.N   International Flavors &       Q1 2019 International Flavors & Fragrances
                                      Fragrances Inc                Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   AMC            OXY.N   Occidental Petroleum Corp     Q1 2019 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                                    Release
 06-May-2019   AMC            AIG.N   American International Group  Q1 2019 American International Group Inc
                                      Inc                           Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   AMC            RE.N    Everest Re Group Ltd          Q1 2019 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings
                                                                    Release
 06-May-2019   AMC            AIZ.N   Assurant Inc                  Q1 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   AMC            FMC.N   FMC Corp                      Q1 2019 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   BMO            TSN.N   Tyson Foods Inc               Q2 2019 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   BMO            SYY.N   Sysco Corp                    Q3 2019 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   BMO            AMG.N   Affiliated Managers Group     Q1 2019 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
                                      Inc                           Earnings Release
 06-May-2019   NTS            KLAC.O  KLA-Tencor Corp               Q3 2019 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release
                              Q                                     
 07-May-2019   AMC            DVA.N   DaVita Inc                    Q1 2019 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   AMC            FLT.N   Fleetcor Technologies Inc     Q1 2019 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 07-May-2019   AMC            QRVO.O  Qorvo Inc                     Q4 2019 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
                              Q                                     
 07-May-2019   AMC            TRIP.O  TripAdvisor Inc               Q1 2019 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release
                              Q                                     
 07-May-2019   16:00          WU.N    Western Union Co              Q1 2019 Western Union Co Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            EMR.N   Emerson Electric Co           Q2 2019 Emerson Electric Co Earnings
                                                                    Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            IT.N    Gartner Inc                   Q1 2019 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            HSIC.O  Henry Schein Inc              Q1 2019 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
                              Q                                     
 07-May-2019   BMO            MYL.OQ  Mylan NV                      Q1 2019 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            JEC.N   Jacobs Engineering Group Inc  Q2 2019 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
                                                                    Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            TDG.N   TransDigm Group Inc           Q2 2019 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            BR.N    Broadridge Financial          Q3 2019 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
                                      Solutions Inc                 Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            EXPD.O  Expeditors International of   Q1 2019 Expeditors International of
                              Q       Washington Inc                Washington Inc Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            REGN.O  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals     Q1 2019 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
                              Q       Inc                           Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            AGN.N   Allergan plc                  Q1 2019 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   BMO            AES.N   AES Corp                      Q1 2019 AES Corp Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   07:00          SRE.N   Sempra Energy                 Q1 2019 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 07-May-2019   NTS            EA.OQ   Electronic Arts Inc           Q4 2019 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 08-May-2019   AMC            CTL.N   CenturyLink Inc               Q1 2019 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2019   AMC            PRGO.N  Perrigo Company PLC           Q1 2019 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings
                                                                    Release
 08-May-2019   AMC            XEC.N   Cimarex Energy Co             Q1 2019 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 08-May-2019   AMC            NKTR.O  Nektar Therapeutics           Q1 2019 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings
                              Q                                     Release
 08-May-2019   AMC            ALB.N   Albemarle Corp                Q1 2019 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 08-May-2019   BMO            CBRE.N  CBRE Group Inc                Q1 2019 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2019   BMO            MPC.N   Marathon Petroleum Corp       Q1 2019 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                                    Release
 08-May-2019   BMO            MCK.N   McKesson Corp                 Q4 2019 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 08-May-2019   BMO            COTY.N  Coty Inc                      Q3 2019 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 08-May-2019   BMO            MCHP.O  Microchip Technology Inc      Q4 2019 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings
                              Q                                     Release
 09-May-2019   AMC            SYMC.O  Symantec Corp                 Q4 2019 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
                              Q                                     
 09-May-2019   AMC            EFX.N   Equifax Inc                   Q1 2019 Equifax Inc Earnings Release
 09-May-2019   AMC            BKNG.O  Booking Holdings Inc          Q1 2019 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings
                              Q                                     Release
 09-May-2019   AMC            NWSA.O  News Corp                     Q3 2019 News Corp Earnings Release
                              Q                                     
 09-May-2019   BMO            BDX.N   Becton Dickinson and Co       Q2 2019 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings
                                                                    Release
 09-May-2019   BMO            CNP.N   CenterPoint Energy Inc        Q1 2019 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 09-May-2019   BMO            TPR.N   Tapestry Inc                  Q3 2019 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release
 09-May-2019   BMO            CAH.N   Cardinal Health Inc           Q3 2019 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 09-May-2019   BMO            AEE.N   Ameren Corp                   Q1 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 09-May-2019   07:00          DUK.N   Duke Energy Corp              Q1 2019 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
 09-May-2019   07:00          NCLH.N  Norwegian Cruise Line         Q1 2019 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
                                      Holdings Ltd                  Earnings Release
 09-May-2019   NTS            MTD.N   Mettler-Toledo International  Q1 2019 Mettler-Toledo International Inc
                                      Inc                           Earnings Release
 10-May-2019   BMO            VIAB.O  Viacom Inc                    Q2 2019 Viacom Inc Earnings Release
                              Q                                     
 10-May-2019   BMO            MAR.OQ  Marriott International Inc    Q1 2019 Marriott International Inc
                                                                    Earnings Release
  
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
