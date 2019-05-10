Earnings Season
May 10, 2019 / 4:01 PM / in 2 hours

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    May 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

U.S. EARNINGS 
      
 Start Date    Start   RIC      Company                       Event Name
               Time                                           
 13-May-2019   AMC     TTWO.O   Take-Two Interactive          Q4 2019 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Earnings
                                Software Inc                  Release
 14-May-2019   BMO     RL.N     Ralph Lauren Corp             Q4 2019 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release
 14-May-2019   AMC     A.N      Agilent Technologies Inc      Q2 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 15-May-2019   BMO     M.N      Macy's Inc                    Q1 2019 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 15-May-2019   AMC     CSCO.O   Cisco Systems Inc             Q3 2019 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 16-May-2019   BMO     WMT.N    Walmart Inc                   Q1 2020 Walmart Inc Earnings Release
 16-May-2019   AMC     AMAT.O   Applied Materials Inc         Q2 2019 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 16-May-2019   AMC     NVDA.O   NVIDIA Corp                   Q1 2020 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 17-May-2019   BMO     DE.N     Deere & Co                    Q2 2019 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below