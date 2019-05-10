DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 13-May-2019 AMC TTWO.O Take-Two Interactive Q4 2019 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Earnings Software Inc Release 14-May-2019 BMO RL.N Ralph Lauren Corp Q4 2019 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release 14-May-2019 AMC A.N Agilent Technologies Inc Q2 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release 15-May-2019 BMO M.N Macy's Inc Q1 2019 Macy's Inc Earnings Release 15-May-2019 AMC CSCO.O Cisco Systems Inc Q3 2019 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 16-May-2019 BMO WMT.N Walmart Inc Q1 2020 Walmart Inc Earnings Release 16-May-2019 AMC AMAT.O Applied Materials Inc Q2 2019 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release 16-May-2019 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q1 2020 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release 17-May-2019 BMO DE.N Deere & Co Q2 2019 Deere & Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)