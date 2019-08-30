Earnings Season
August 30, 2019 / 5:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Aug 30 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company       Event Name
 04-Sep-2019  AMC         CPRT.O   Copart Inc    Q4 2019 Copart Inc Earnings Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO -
'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not
known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved
from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event
types-> Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
