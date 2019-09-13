DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
    Sept 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

 U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date   Start Time   RIC     Company                 Event Name
 17-Sep-2019  AMC          FDX     FedEx Corp              Q1 2020 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 18-Sep-2019  07:00        GIS     General Mills Inc       Q1 2020 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 19-Sep-2019  BMO          DRI     Darden Restaurants Inc  Q1 2020 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
